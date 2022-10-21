Rio Ferdinand says “Lloris got something against Marcus Rashford”

United legend Rio Ferdinand has been joking with Marcus Rashford on Twitter following the latter’s performance against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Rashford had a few good chances to get on the score sheet and two of his on-target shots were excellently saved by Hugo Lloris either side of half time.

Ferdinand took to social media to say “Lloris got something against Marcus”.

The 24 year old responded saying, “Serious bro” with a laughing, crying emoji.

Lloris got something against Marcus 😱 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 19, 2022

On one occasion, Fred picked Rashford out in a good position and though his touch took him past the defence, his powerful shot was saved to Lloris’ right.

After the break, Rashford cut inside his man and looked to curl one into the top corner but Lloris once again made the save to deny the English international.

Rashford had a brilliant game but while Ferdinand insisted it was Lloris keeping him off the score-sheet, Thierry Henry said Rashford should have done better with the chances he had.

“He could have done better,” he said on Amazon Prime. “This is what I say, when this ball is coming to you, have a look at the goalkeeper to freeze him.”

“Strikers don’t do that often, the ball is coming to you, you have a look at the keeper to freeze him and he never looked.”

He continued, “He just fires low and across. Power is not always the answer.”

Luckily, it didn’t matter either way for the Reds who came out 2-0 winners over Spurs.

Rashford clearly saw the funny side, responding to Ferdinand on Twitter and will no doubt take confidence in the chances he created for his side.



