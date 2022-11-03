Casemiro named Manchester United’s October Player of the Month



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has won the club’s October Player of the Month award.

The Brazilian has picked up the accolade ahead of Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro garnered 34% of the total votes cast, with his closest contestant being Martinez who was just 3% adrift.

Rashford, who achieved centurion status with the Red Devils after scoring 100 goals for his boyhood club, got 19% of the votes, with Dalot finishing with 16%.

🧱 The cement between the stones. After a string of strong performances, @Casemiro has been voted our Player of the Month! 💪🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/mY0gEguFwf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2022

Casemiro was certainly a worthy winner. He got his place in the team, replacing Scott McTominay and has been almost flawless since his introduction into the starting XI.

He grabbed an assist against Everton when he stole the ball in the midfield before teeing up Cristiano Ronaldo who made no mistake from the left flank.

The 30-year-old was also man of the match in the draws against Newcastle and Chelsea.

His most valuable contribution came in the Chelsea game when he rose highest to head in a Luke Shaw cross in the dying minutes of the game to ensure United deservedly got a share of the points.

Casemiro’s importance is recognized by the fans and most of all by Erik ten Hag.

After the win on Sunday against West Ham, the Dutch boss was full of praise for Casemiro.

Ten Hag said, “I call him the cement in the midfield. I think in and out of possession he makes such a difference and he gives the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate.”

“He can also read the game and he helps the players by pointing them into the right positions. He is anticipating both in and out of possession and also he sees the pass between the lines.”

“He is a top player and I am really happy to have him here.”

Hopefully, this award propels the midfielder to even greater heights in a United shirt!



