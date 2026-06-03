Home » Harry Maguire lands surprise role after England World Cup heartbreak

Harry Maguire lands surprise role after England World Cup heartbreak

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Maguire


Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set to take on an unexpected role following his shock omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

England disappointment

Maguire was hit with a significant setback last month when Tuchel named his squad for this summer’s World Cup in North America.

The United star was one of several top players left out. Yet while Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all underperformed, Maguire arguably produced the best season of his career to date.

Maguire was instrumental in United’s run to a third-place finish, which secured Champions League football for the first time in two years.

In over 23 Premier League appearances, he kept six clean sheets. And his game reached another level entirely after Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim.

He was rewarded with a new United contract in April.

When news broke of his exclusion, Maguire released a statement, saying he was “shocked and gutted by the decision.”

A bullish Tuchel later branded his remarks as “unnecessary.” According to The Telegraph, Maguire will make it to the World Cup after all, only not in the way he ever would have wished.

New role

The Telegraph report, “The Manchester United centre-back, overlooked by Tuchel despite a recall to the international fold in March, has been lined up as a guest on Lineker’s hugely popular The Rest is Football podcast, which is being streamed by Netflix.”

“Landing Maguire is seen as a huge coup by Lineker within the intense broadcasting industry, with companies battling for the best pundits, analysts and guests over the 104 matches, which start on June 11 when Mexico play South Africa.”

“It is not yet clear if Maguire will feature on location at the podcast’s Manhattan-based headquarters, or if he will dial in to streams from the UK.”

As the news outlet notes, Maguire will almost inevitably be questioned about the disappointment of being left out of the England squad. It will be fascinating to hear what he has to say about it a few weeks later.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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