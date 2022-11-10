Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw named in England World Cup squad



Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been selected in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad to go to Qatar.

The three stars will be the ones to fly the United flag in the England camp with the World Cup now only days away.

Official: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford included in England's World Cup squad pic.twitter.com/bMSFPmUzuV — utdreport (@utdreport) November 10, 2022

England will travel to Qatar, hellbent on banishing the ghosts of the Euros where they fell at the last hurdle to Italy.

England are seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament along with countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

Rashford is one who will be pleased with his much-deserved call-up.

The winger faced a lengthy spell away from the Three Lions after enduring a long period of injury and extremely poor form.

This season Rashford looks rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag, contributing seven goals and three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old himself admitted to struggling with his mental health but is now enjoying his football at Old Trafford. Rashford has now reaped his reward.

United skipper Maguire and Shaw will form Southgate’s starting defensive quartet.

Shaw’s spot in the starting XI is almost guaranteed, especially after Ben Chilwell’s injury who suffered an injury recently when in action for Chelsea.

Maguire’s inclusion, while it may subject both the player and Southgate to criticism, is hardly unexpected.

On more than one occasion, Southgate has reiterated the centre-back’s importance to the Three Lions and has now followed up on his statements regarding the former Leicester man.

United’s boys have a mission to finally bring football’s most-coveted prize home to England. Hopefully, they live up to their billing and contribute in a significant way.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Aston Villa match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50



