Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts in defensive masterclass as Manchester United trounce Man City



Manchester United have placed themselves in a good position to compete for the title after a win against Manchester City.

United recovered well from going a goal behind to put two goals past Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Red Devils grabbed their goals through Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

It was United’s defensive solidity that formed the foundation for United’s victory against their noisy neighbours.

A testament to United’s remarkable defensive performance is that they limited City to only one shot on target.

The Reds on the other hand eight total shots with four being on target.

Central to United’s resolute defending was Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman came in for Diogo Dalot who started against Charlton Athletic but went off injured.

Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Portuguese was not fit enough to start against City. Wan-Bissaka however ensured Dalot was not missed.

Wan-Bissaka won 100% of the ground duels he went into against City’s stars – a total of seven in number.

The 25-year-old also excelled in his tackling. He won three out of his four tackles as he locked down the right flank.

Wan-Bissaka was effective going forward. A notable moment during the game is when he dribbled past a number of City players and warded off challenges and tackles before handing the ball to Antony.

The right-back completed 100% of his dribbles.

Wan-Bissaka also made one crucial interception in the 90 minutes he was in action against City.

The player made an astonishing five ball recoveries in his efforts to help United shore up the backline.

🚨 Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Manchester City: 100% ground duels won (7)

3/4 successful tackles

100% successful dribbles (3)

1 intercept

5 balls recovered#MUFC

Against City, he proved why Ten Hag has had a change of heart and is now looking to keep him beyond this month when it initially seemed he was on the way out.

