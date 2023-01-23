Fred breaks Manchester United Brazilian appearance record



Fred has put his name into the Manchester United history books following his appearance in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The Brazilian international has been a crucial part of the midfield in recent seasons, often playing a big part in big, intense matches.

He started to integrate into the starting eleven following Paul Pogba’s injury-hit campaign in the 2019-20 season.

Fred was rather impressive across the season and hasn’t really put a foot wrong when called upon.

Up until this season, he often partnered with Scott McTominay, who instead, is enjoying a bit of time on the bench following the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Utdreport posted a tweet on Twitter claiming that Fred has made history as he now has the most appearances for a Brazilian player.

Fred has made history by accumulating the most appearances for #mufc by a Brazilian player. He made his 182nd appearance against Arsenal, overtaking Anderson [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 22, 2023

The 29-year-old played a role in the World Cup at the backend of last year but his country failed to make the semi-finals.

His climb towards the top has been phenomenal considering it looked like he wasn’t going to be a regular when he joined Man United.

However, his determination to succeed has been outrageously good and has certainly brought consistent performances with him when called upon.

Fred overtakes Anderson, who played for United from 2007 up until 2015, winning four Premier League titles.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, the future of Fred is unknown, with Erik ten Hag recently activating a one year extension to make sure he doesn’t leave on a free transfer.

United are expected to bring in another midfielder this summer as they look to complete their overhaul in the middle of the park.







