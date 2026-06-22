Amad: Local media respond to Man United man’s showing in World Cup

Manchester United winger Amad has had a strong end to the season.

Season

The Ivorian struggled for form somewhat after reverting to a winger role, having previously played as a wingback under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amad created a lovely goal for Bryan Mbeumo on the last day of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He also scored the winner in a pre-World Cup friendly victory over France for the Ivory Coast.

The winger maintained this good form by scoring a goal off the bench to give his national side a victory over Ecuador at the World Cup.

Match versus Germany

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his strong efforts with a start against Germany in the Ivory Coast’s second group match.

His blocked shot led to the Ivorians taking the lead through Franck Kessie, but they were pegged back and conceded a late goal, giving the Germans victory in the 94th minute of action.

After the match, Amad spoke confidently about his team’s chances of making it into the next round of the competition.

Media reaction

Linf Drome commented that, “it’s true that starting Yan Diomandé on the right wing and then bringing on Amad Diallo in the second half, as against Ecuador, might have yielded a better result.”

Another media outlet, SuperSport, was a bit more positive about the United man and claimed, “not his best performance, but he did produce two key passes and tried to create something on the right wing with seven progressive carries.”

Amad and the Ivory Coast will need at least a point to qualify for the next phase, but a victory over Curaçao would guarantee qualification.

They will next be in action on the 25th June.

Amad stats vs Germany

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.3 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.17 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 2 (1) Accurate passes 17/18 (94%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/11 (91%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/7 (100%) Distance covered 8.2 km Top speed 31.2 km/h Number of sprints 14 Running 1.23 km (15%) High-speed running 0.4 km (4.9%) Sprinting 0.18 km (2.2%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Big chances missed 1 Touches 35 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 5 (0) Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 134.4 m Carries 13 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 41.5 m Progressive carrying distance 43.1 m Longest progressive carry 16.4 m Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 2 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 9 (2) Dribbled past 0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Michael Reaves/Getty Images

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