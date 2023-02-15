Man United set to complete deal for wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri



Manchester United are now just waiting for final sign-off to come through before confirming the transfer of teen sensation Gabriele Biancheri from Cardiff City.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says “Understand it’s a four-year professional contract and Manchester United are now awaiting FIFA approval.”

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of young talent 2006-born striker Gabriele Biancheri from Cardiff City 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤝🏻 #MUFC Understand it’s 4 year pro contract now completed, just waiting for Fifa approval to finalise the deal. pic.twitter.com/ZnslrA9J4C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2023

The 16 year old is highly rated among academy scouts and scored 17 goals and notched 10 assists for Cardiff’s Under-16s in just 11 games last season.

Despite Italian origins, Biancheri has represented Wales three times at youth level but could also register for Italy or England in the future.

His debut came in a 2-0 defeat to France and he has also played against Croatia and Sweden.

This scouting vídeo from Ultrasfctv shows clearly what has attracted United to the young talent.

His exceptional hold up play combined with explosive pace and power are remarkable for a player of his age.

He can play across the front line and also as a number 10. He is said to excel at using his pace to get behind opposition defences.

Chelsea were also reported to be interested in the young Welshman before United pounced.

Biancheri is joining United on a scholar contract and will sign professional terms in September when he turns 17 years of age.







