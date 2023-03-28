Manchester United targetting Napoli CB Kim Min-jae’s €50m release clause – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United fans have a lot to look forward to in the months ahead.

With the Glazers on the verge of completing the sale of the club, times are looking bright for the red half of Manchester.

United will be looking for reinforcements in the summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

One name that keeps popping up is Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean has been in imperious form for the Italian side following his €18 million move from Turkish giants Fenerbahce last summer.

Drafted in as a replacement for the outgoing captain and club legend Kalidou Koulibaly after his transfer to Chelsea was finalised, Kim Min-jae has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water.

His commanding performances in the heart of the Napoli defence this term have had many labelling him as the next outstanding defensive talent in the world.

In his recent column for Caughtoffside, Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano highlighted United’s interest in the 26-year-old.

According to Romano, Kim has a release clause, just shy of around €50m, which is only valid for a few days in July.

With doubt surrounding the futures of club captain Harry Maguire and Sweden skipper Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, United’s long standing interest in Kim might just culminate in a transfer enquiry come July.

Napoli are desperate to hang on to their defensive stalwart, and have offered him a new contract, but they are aware that competing with the riches of clubs in England and Spain may prove to be a futile attempt. Calcionapoli24 reports that the contract offer on the table from the Naples club is €2.5 million a year, whereas the Premier League offers are likely to be double that amount.

The Parthenopeans are flying high in the Serie A this season under experienced manager Luciano Spalletti.

They slapped Torino 4-0 just before the start of the International break, stretching their massive lead at the top of the table to 19 points.

Kim has been a mainstay of the team during this impressive run, and it looks very likely that he will end up leaving Naples this summer, having helped his side win their first league title since 1990.