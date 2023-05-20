David de Gea gives verdict on his performances as he wins Golden Glove



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said that he has played very well on a personal level this season, even as doubts mount over his long-term status as a starter at Old Trafford.

De Gea spoke to MUTV after United’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

United’s sole goal was scored by Casemiro, who produced a stunning overhead volley to help his side clinch all three points.

The clean sheet also means that De Gea is now officially the Premier League Golden Glove winner for this season.

De Gea went into the Bournemouth game two games clear of Liverpool’s Allison in the clean sheet rankings.

Allison conceded at Anfield, with Jacob Ramsey finding the back of the net against the Merseyside club. This means De Gea will not share the accolade with anyone this term.

This is the second time De Gea has won the Golden Glove. He won the award for the first time in the 2017/18 season when he kept 18 clean sheets.

Despite this feat, De Gea has recently come under an avalanche of criticism from the media and sections of the fanbase for his mistake-strewn performances and perceived weaknesses which limit the style of play Ten Hag wants to implement at the club.

There have been calls to replace De Gea. United have already been linked with the likes of David Raya, Jordan Pickford, Gregor Kobel and Diogo Costa.

De Gea told MUTV after the Bournemouth game, “The Golden Glove? It means that the team and I did a good job. We’ve been solid all season. I think I’ve played very well this season and I’ve helped the team as best I can.

“I think it’s been a very good season on a personal level. I did my best to help the team.”

The Red Devils now need only a point from their remaining two home games against Chelsea and Fulham to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season.

De Gea urged his teammates to stay focused so as to ensure they get over the line.

“We’re going the right way, but the job is still not done and we have to two games at home. We’ll try to win both and we know we need one point, but let’s try win both. Let’s see if we can finish in third, rather than fourth.

“It’s always special to play at Old Trafford and we have a chance to get a Champions League spot at home, so it’s the perfect positon and we have to finish the job. Not just the defenders, the whole team played well.”

The Spaniard added, “We pressed high, recovered balls in their half and we did really well.”

