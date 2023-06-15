Bayern Munich leapfrog Man United in Kim Min-jae race as they near agreement on personal terms



Bayern Munich are now in pole position to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report that said Kim was on Bayern’s radar. The defender was being discussed internally at the Allianz Arena.

It was thought Manchester United were leading the race to sign Kim, but according to highly respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern are now in pole for the South Korean superstar.

Di Marzio states that Bayern is the club closest to buying the 26-year-old.

Bayern Munich “strongly” want Kim and are prepared to pay his release clause which becomes active in the first two weeks of July.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explains that Bayern have already made overtures to Kim.

Romano indicates, “Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close.”

“Kim is tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast. Man United remain interested but it was never done.”

🚨 Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close. #FCBayern Kim, tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast. Man United remain interested but it was never done. Release clause available in July. pic.twitter.com/VTnoxIvlos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Romano’s report is backed by the reliable Florian Plettenberg, who adds that decisive developments in Bayern’s pursuit of Kim are expected to become clearer after the conclusion of the ongoing international break.

As per Plettenberg, “Bayern is working on a verbal agreement with Kim now! But it’s not done. Decisive developments expected for the days after the international break.”

Talks between Kim’s representatives and Bayern bosses are positive and going well.

The player’s profile and mentality are appreciated at the Bavarian club.

Bayern will pay less than €60m for the Scudetto winner.

❗️Bayern is working on a verbal agreement with #Kim now! But it’s not done. Decisive developments expected for the days after the international break. Talks with the players management are ongoing and positive. Bosses appreciate his profile and mentality. ➡️ Understand,… pic.twitter.com/ntuLxuX4oi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2023

Once more, United’s sluggishness even this early into the transfer window seems to be costing them dearly. Top clubs are wasting no time in getting their business done quickly and in the process, the Red Devils are missing out on their primary targets.

