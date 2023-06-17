Man United weigh up Jurrien Timber move as Bayern Munich close in on Kim Min-jae



Manchester United have identified Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber as a possible alternative to Kim Min-jae.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Bayern Munich are now leading the race to sign Kim, who was United’s priority defensive target.

It was indicated that Bayern are prepared to trigger Kim’s release clause and in pole position to complete the deal.

The Bundesliga giants have already presented their project to Kim and the South Korean is open to making the move to the Allianz Arena.

Fabrizio Romano says that Bayern are nearing an agreement on personal terms with the Napoli centre half.

“Understand FC Bayern are getting closer to reaching full agreement on personal terms with Kim Min-jae! Positive talks and contract almost agreed until 2028,” he tweeted.

“Bayern confirmed to Kim’s camp plan to pay the release clause in July. Still no fresh bid from Man Utd.

Rudy Galetti also mentioned that Bayern are growing in confidence that they will beat United to Kim’s services, saying, “Bayern feel they have overtaken Manchester United in the race for Kim: the German club is confident to be the first to trigger the release clause that the South Korea international has in the contract with Napoli.

“As a possible plan B, Manchester United have on their list a former player of Ten Hag, Jurrien Timber.”

Recently, Timber spoke about where his immediate future lies. The 22-year-old refused to confirm that he will be an Ajax player next season.

Timber revealed that while his agent held talks with Ajax a number of times, no dialogue is currently ongoing.

Jurrien Timber on his future: “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t stay that”. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers “I'm not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it's not like we're talking about anything right now…”, told Vandaag Inside. pic.twitter.com/bMy6GLRRsG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Ten Hag is thought to have tried to sign Timber last summer. If Kim ends up signing for Bayern, the United boss may finally be set to reunite with his former player.

