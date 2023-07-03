Paris Saint-Germain turn their attention to Randal Kolo Muani as Manchester United dither



Paris Saint-Germain have now set their sights on signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker and reported Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani.

Alongside other frontmen like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, Muani has been consistently linked to United as Erik ten Hag seeks to sign a reliable goalscorer next season.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Red Devils had reached out to Frankfurt and made inquiries about signing the Frenchman.

It was put out that the Bundesliga giants wanted a fee of £85million to let their talisman go.

According to L’Equipe via SportWitness, it’s not only United that have been priced out of making moves for Kane and Osimhen.

PSG are also experiencing the same problem and in view of this, the Ligue 1 champions are now exploring the possibility of signing Kolo Muani.

United’s advantage in the hotly-contested pursuit of the 24-year-old is that the player has made it clear he appreciates the Premier League.

While Kolo Muani has not made any public remarks to that effect, he has privately admitted that his preference would be to try his hand in a more challenging environment.

The report points out that United are severely hindered from making any progress due to the ongoing club takeover. This has given PSG an opening to swoop in.

Sport Witness adds, “He ideally would like to play at a club featuring in the big matches of the Champions League.”

L’Equipe significantly downplay Frankfurt’s insistence that Kolo Muani will only be made available for €100m. The belief is that a ballpark sum of €70m without bonuses could do the trick.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also admirers of the United target and have let this be known.

Despite Frankfurt’s bullish nature with regard to Kolo Muani’s future, it’s understood that they are preparing for life without him. They are working on a replacement and have established contact with Montpellier about bringing in Elye Wahi.

