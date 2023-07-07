Hope for Man United in Moises Caicedo pursuit as Chelsea refuse to meet Brighton’s asking price



Manchester United have been handed a significant advantage in their hopes of landing Moises Caicedo in future after Chelsea refused to meet Brighton’s £100m asking price for the player.

Caicedo is a player United have been strongly keen on. The Red Devils’ interest in the midfielder can be traced back to 2021 when he jumped from Independiente del Valle to the Amex Stadium.

United pursued Caicedo but pulled out of a deal, citing the presence of too many intermediaries who made it impossible to get a transfer over the line.

Fast forward two years later, and the Ecuadorian is still on United’s list of possible reinforcements in the middle of the mark.

Prior to Erik ten Hag’s swoop for Mason Mount, it was reported that Caicedo was set to be the subject of overtures from United as an alternative to the new United number seven.

However, Chelsea and United reached a compromise for Mount, effectively ending any advancement of a deal to lure Caicedo to Old Trafford.

United could still have a chance to sign the 21-year-old either in the current window if new owners arrive in time or next summer if a report by The Guardian is anything to go by.

Jacob Steinberg reveals that Chelsea, who have made Caicedo a priority for new boss Mauricio Pochettino have made it clear they will not fork out £100m.

Steinberg reiterates that the Blues are intent on holding firm during negotiations rather than reneging on their stance.

“They [Chelsea] hope about £80m will be enough to sign the Ecuador international.”

“Brighton believe the benchmark has been set by Declan Rice’s impending £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.”

From United’s perspective, this is a positive development as it still leaves them with a remote chance of finally tying down Caicedo, who they hold in high regard.

