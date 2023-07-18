FC Barcelona set to wait before making move for Manchester United and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia



La Liga winners Barcelona are prepared to wait until the end of the transfer window before submitting a formal bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia, 19, is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe after his stellar debut season in top flight football.

Although Southampton were relegated, Lavia shone as an elite Premier League holding midfielder.

This has led to Manchester United being linked with a move for the Manchester City academy graduate. Liverpool and Arsenal are also alleged to be very keen on making a move for Lavia.

Erik ten Hag wants to improve his midfield with Fred and Scott McTominay expected to be added to the transfer list. United have already rejected a €6million bid from Galatasary for Fred.

With Mason Mount occupying the same role as Christian Eriksen in the team and able to subsidise Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 position, United are seeking a backup for Casemiro.

Adrien Rabiot was targeted and talks were held with the France international before he resigned with Juventus.

Links with Fiorentina and Morocco defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat have been heating up in recent days. Indeed, Ten Hag gave Amrabat his professional debut at Utrecht in 2014.

Lavia, however, would fit the mould of a young player in development refining his skills under the tutelage of an expert in his position in Casemiro, who is 12 years Lavia’s senior.

Liverpool appear to be frontrunners in the race for the Belgian’s signature with Jurgen Klopp eager to rebuild his midfield.

Barcelona, who are expected to sign former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu, are prepared to ramp up their interest in Romeu’s replacement at Southampton later in the window.

According to Sport, Barca have already submitted a loan with a buy-option offer to the recently relegated side.

Knowing that United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are circling, Southampton rejected the bid, viewing it as substandard for a player worth an immediate €40m.

