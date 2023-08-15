Why Manchester United must push for another midfielder this summer



In what was anticipated to be a straightforward victory for Manchester United on the Premier League’s opening day, the Red Devils barely scraped through with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match, far from showcasing United’s prowess, exposed glaring vulnerabilities in their midfield and attacking setup.

The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Casemiro found themselves overwhelmed repeatedly.

With both Mount and Bruno venturing too far forward, Casemiro was left isolated, creating an evident imbalance in the heart of the pitch. This lack of cohesion allowed Wolves to exploit spaces and dominate the central areas.

The attacking front wasn’t any better.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Antony struggled to maintain possession, with their technical quality coming under scrutiny.

Rashford’s repeated runs into defenders, seemingly without any strategic intent, raised eyebrows.

It was only with the introduction of Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen that United seemed to regain some semblance of control.

For a team of Manchester United’s stature, patience and ball retention are crucial, especially against opponents who sit deep. Yet, they struggled to pin Wolves back, relying on a fortuitous goal from Raphael Varane to secure the three points.

Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm, has a significant task ahead. The midfield conundrum needs an immediate solution.

The acquisition of another midfielder to complement Casemiro seems imperative.

Given the similar profiles of Mount and Bruno, one might need to be benched to restore balance. With Bruno donning the captain’s armband, Mount seems the likely candidate.

Ten Hag’s recruitment strategy also needs a rethink.

While athleticism is essential, the emphasis should be on technical prowess. Passion, without purpose, can be detrimental.

With the transfer window in its final leg, United must push for another competent midfielder.

Everton’s Amadou Onana and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Both would be quality additions to the squad, lessening the burden on Casemiro.

As the season unfolds, United fans will hope for a more balanced and technically adept side, steering clear of narrow escapes and towards more convincing victories.