How Carrick can force INEOS to make him permanent United boss

It is impossible until it is done, and it is now very nearly done – barring absolute disaster Manchester United will be playing Champions League football next season.

When Michael Carrick was appointed interim head coach in January, with morale through the floor and performances abject, the mere thought of a Champions League return was enough to cause a nosebleed.

The dreamers dreamed, but the realists prepared for Europa League, or maybe even a Conference League debut. Now it’s 1-0 to the dreamers, unless United lose every remaining game and Brighton or Bournemouth win all of theirs.

Gauntlet laid

By the time Carrick took charge of the first game of his second spell as interim United boss, the club were staring into a dark and empty void.

Out of the title race and both domestic cups, and never even in a European one, the only thing left to target was a league finish good enough to earn a Champions League spot for 2026/27.

That was the gauntlet laid down, and the one Carrick duly picked up. With their nervy 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday night United finally tipped into the black, qualification not mathematically guaranteed but now much more likely than not.

Freedom

Pressure will remain until there is no earthly possibility of the prize slithering out of United’s desperate grasp. Defeat to Liverpool and victories for south-coast seasiders at the weekend wouldn’t feel great but shouldn’t create a blind panic.

Therefore, with four games to go and just two points needed to make assurance doubly sure, United find themselves in the unusual position of being free to have a little fun.

Carrick has already shown that he loves a big occasion – he masterminded huge wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two matches – so there is every reason to hope for an exciting performance against Liverpool at the weekend.

Unique opportunity

In fact, the next four games could be almost as important for Carrick’s chances of getting the permanent role as the previous 13.

In those matches he showed that through a combination of grit and determination his side can cling onto leads and earn crucial points in a way they couldn’t under his predecessor, and that these can be strung together to achieve the target he was set.

But for the rest of the season he can spread his wings, exploit the feelgood factor and flex his managerial muscle in a mini showcase of what would be to come next season.

Already against Brentford there were signs that his players aren’t low on confidence – small details like an impudent Benjamin Sesko nutmeg, and huge headlines like Kobbie Mainoo being undisputedly back to his best.

There were certainly some major problems with that performance, but we are almost at a stage where risks can be taken and boundaries tested just for the hell of it.

Glimpse of things to come

Four grimly-fought score draws would be more than enough to secure Europe, but would do little to kick off an irresistible Carrick-ball carnival which INEOS couldn’t possibly shut down.

The decision-makers certainly won’t make their call based solely on whether Carrick installs Casemiro as a libero in his last game for the club, or if he tries playing Chido Obi alongside Sesko in a flat 4-4-2.

But he now has a unique opportunity to drop some heavy hints at what he would do in an ideal world, a chance to try things he may feel he doesn’t quite have the right tools for yet with one eye on the summer’s recruitment. Back me and watch me bloom will be the message sent.

If INEOS take the plunge and reward the man who got United back to the Champions League with the chance to go and win it, the future starts now.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

