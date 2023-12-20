Everton slap £100m price tag on “Rolls Royce” defender Jarrad Branthwaite amid Man United interest



Everton will reportedly demand a fee of £100m from the likes of Manchester United and other interested parties keen on signing their star defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

It’s understood that Branthwaite is one of United’s top defensive targets, with Erik ten Hag plotting the recruitment of players to reinforce his backline options.

Other stars the Red Devils have been linked to include Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Marc Guehi and Jean-Clair Todibo.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Everton could ask for up to £75 million for Branthwaite.

However, according to i news, the Toffees have slapped a huge £100m on the Englishman to deter suitors for his services such as United and Borussia Dortmund.

Branthwaite has been a huge part of Everton’s four successive clean sheets that have helped his side wipe out the 10-point deduction imposed on them by the Premier League.

As the Merseyside outfit were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham on Tuesday, Branthwaite played at left-back and looked extremely comfortable in a relatively unfamiliar position.

“One recruitment insider told i Branthwaite is a “Rolls Royce defender who has everything” and believes he will be an England regular for years to come. Gareth Southgate was present at Goodison Park earlier this month as Branthwaite excelled in a 2-0 win over Chelsea and a call-up for the spring internationals looks inevitable.”

“i can reveal that Everton’s valuation of Branthwaite is £100m, which would be a record transfer for a defender and outstrip the £80m Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire. It also illustrates Everton’s desire to keep hold of the centre-back, with insiders telling i that the club are not under pressure to sell their star asset in January despite uncertainty surrounding their ownership.”

Mark Douglas adds, “The Toffees believe Branthwaite’s age, ability, his status as a left-sided centre-back and likely international future England mean there is a huge premium on his price.”

Another advantage Everton possess is that they have the 21-year-old tied down to a long-term contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

The player is happy at Goodison Park and would not force an exit.

Everton’s £100m asking price is also informed by the fact that when Carlisle sold him to the Premier League outfit, they negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause. This amount would have to be factored into any potential sale.

