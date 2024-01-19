Jean-Clair Todibo: OGC Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi rules out January exit for Man United target



OGC Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has publicly declared that his club have no interest whatsoever in parting ways with Jean-Clair Todibo this month.

United pursued Todibo during the summer but a move never materialized.

His arrival at Old Trafford was contingent on Harry Maguire departing and joining Daid Moyes’ West Ham. When the Englishman’s switch to the Hammers collapsed, so did a transfer swoop for Todibo who ended up staying at OGC Nice.

It’s thought that United still retain an interest in the Frenchman, who is enjoying an excellent season in Ligue 1. He has helped his side keep nine clean sheets in 14 matches.

United have been heavily linked to the centre-back even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns OGC-Nice, closes in on ratification of his partial investment in the Red Devils by the Premier League.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Bayern Munich are aiming to rival the 20-time English champions for Todibo’s services.

Ten Hag is keen to bolster his defensive options and the France international is understood to be on the Dutchman’s wishlist which contains names of other players like Antonio Silva (Benfica), Leny Yoro (LOSC Lille), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) just to mention a few.

It was relayed that Bayern are plotting to lure Todibo to the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks, in an apparent effort to beat the likes of United to his services.

United, who have been focusing on outgoings this month are not in a position to spend large sums of money on recruits.

The Red Devils are walking a tightrope with regard to Financial Fair Play rules and may be hindered when it comes to competing with their rivals for stars like Todibo.

It’s been well-documented that United need to sell before they can buy and so, a swoop for Todibo may ultimately have to be deferred until the summer.

According to OGC Nice’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, the Allianz Riviera outfit are committed to keeping Todibo even as rival clubs circle around the player.

Ghisolfi poured cold water on suggestions that Todibo could be sold this month, in what may come as a boost to United who may be better-positioned to spend large in the summer.

He told Luke Entwistle, “We want to have stability, and stability is keeping your best players.”

“JC [Jean-Clair] and Khéphren [Thuram] are definitely that.”

He added, “We absolutely want to keep them.”

#OGCNice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi reaffirms the club’s commitment to retaining Thuram and Todibo this month: “We want to have stability, and stability is keeping your best players. JC and Khéphren are definitely that. We absolutely want to keep them,” he tells me. pic.twitter.com/rgC7yxRzbo — Luke Entwistle (@LukeEntwistle) January 19, 2024

It seems United will have to look elsewhere, at least until the summer transfer window when they can launch a proper charm offensive for the Todibo.

