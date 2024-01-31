Fabrizio Romano names Dan Ashworth as Manchester United’s top target for director of football

Manchester United are expected to pursue Dan Ashworth as their top candidate for the role of the club’s director of football.

In his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano confirmed: “We know Man United need a new director of football, and the plan remains to try to bring Dan Ashworth to the club in the next weeks.”

Still, several other candidates are also believed to be under consideration, the Italian journalist explained, adding that it may take some time for the club to implement their desired change in leadership and formulate their strategy for the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person revealed that several big names are under consideration for the role of director of football.

Ashworth, who is currently Newcastle United’s director of football, was mentioned, as was Paul Mitchell, formerly head of recruitment at Tottenham, and Julian Ward, the former sporting director of Liverpool.

Other candidates include Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman, Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, Cristiano Giuntoli from Juventus, and legendary defender Paolo Maldini, who left his role as technical director of AC Milan last year.

While currently heading up the football operations at Newcastle, Ashworth previously served as the technical director of Brighton & Hove Albion from 2019 until 2022; a club that has risen from relegation battler to European contender under Ashworth’s watch.

Of course, the Magpies have also enjoyed recent success under Ashworth, with the club qualifying for the UEFA Champions League last season.

Ashworth’s successful transfer strategy at Newcastle has also handed him some positive recognition.

Still, United’s interest in Ashworth is no surprise if recent reports prove credible.

In December, it emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a major admirer of Ashworth, with the current Newcastle director of football being viewed as a first-choice candidate for the role at Old Trafford.

Of course, the INEOS revolution at United is well underway, following the appointment of Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO earlier this month.

Given the swift changes that Ratcliffe and INEOS have brought to United to date, it’s understandable that onlookers may expect the new United co-owners to act fast to bring in their latest executive appointment.