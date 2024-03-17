Orkun Kökcü: Ex-Man United target plotting Benfica exit as he admits move has been disastrous



Manchester United could find themselves presented with another chance to sign former midfield target Orkun Kökcü, who is reportedly planning his exit from Benfica amidst his own admission that the move hasn’t panned out.

United were mentioned to be very interested in landing Kökcü last summer when the Red Devils were on the hunt for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Fabrizio Romano relayed that before Mason Mount was signed, United considered bringing in Kökcü from Feyenoord.

It’s believed that United even sent scouts to watch the player while he was in the Eredivisie.

Kökcü ended up joining Benfica in a deal worth €40m. He put pen to paper on a five-year deal which is thought to have a release clause worth €120 million

A previous report covered by The Peoples relayed that Ten Hag and United made “several attempts” to hijack Benfica’s swoop for Kökcü.

Needless to say, their efforts were futile.

So far this season, the midfielder has made 27 appearances for Benfica across all competitions. He has managed three goals and seven assists in that time.

However, according to De Telegraaf, Kökcü is very unhappy at Benfica and if the situation does not change, will look to leave the club just one season after he moved there.

The former United target spoke to the newspaper and made some explosive comments, which could potentially alert the Premier League giants to his availability in a few months.

The Turkey international accused Benfica boss Roger Schmidt of misusing him and not fulfilling the promises that led him to choose the Liga NOS giants over other parties who were keen on his services.

Kökcü said, “No, this is not what I expected. There was a lot going on in the transfer market last summer, I made a conscious choice for Benfica with the idea that this was the best step in my career to further develop in all areas. That has only partially happened.”

“I have of course seen how other players have been put in the spotlight in Portugal and at other big clubs. That creates a certain status. I never felt like I was being made to feel important from the start. Not even by the coach!”

He added, “I’m not the type to bang my fist on the table or make demands, but perhaps I was too modest because of the role he presented to me.”

The 23-year-old was told that he would have a more advanced role for Benfica and would be tasked with controlling the tempo during games – similar to the responsibilities he had at Feyenoord.

However, Kökcü has primarily been deployed in the central defensive midfield position, where he feels he’s not best suited.

Midfield is an area of the pitch United could seek to strengthen, especially if Casemiro leaves in the summer. The Brazilian continues to be strongly linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

If United did not get over Kökcü, his remarks certainly suggest that there could be a chance in the near future to finally bring him to Old Trafford.

