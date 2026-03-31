Casemiro makes emotional Man United admission amid looming exit



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has sent a touching message as his time at the club draws to an end.

Imminent exit

In January, Casemiro confirmed that he will depart United at the end of the season, once his contract expires.

United retained the option of keeping him for an additional year but opted against it, presumably to get his massive wages off their books. He joined United in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid and has been a key player for the club since, helping to win the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and reach the final of the Europa League.

Casemiro has featured prominently under Michael Carrick. He is enjoying the most productive season of his career in front of goal. In 29 Premier League appearances, he has managed an impressive seven goals and two assists.

When he found the back of the net in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the Old Trafford crowd broke into a chant of “One more year! One more year! One more year!” However, United have no desire to reverse course, while the Brazilian also revealed that he is unlikely to stay at this point.

Casemiro sat down with club media and revealed that he is relishing his final months as a United player.

He admitted that he will be battling to hold back tears in his emotional farewell as he detailed what the club means to him and his family.

Emotional admission

Asked about the fans chanting for him to stay, he answered, “Honestly, there is no explanation. All I can do is be grateful, because I am really enjoying myself a lot.”

“Not just me, but all my family. It is an honour for us to listen to the fans’ love and affection.”

“Lots of people think it is just the last few months, since the announcement, but I have to be thankful, since the very first day that I arrived here, the fans have been amazing with me and my family. So, I am so grateful to the fans, and the United fans, I am going to remember for the rest of my life.”

The five-time Champions League winner added, “Well, honestly I feel so happy, especially for the affection from the fans, and the respect they have for me. So, it’s just gratitude for this love, it is so exciting.”

“I am hoping not to cry on my last day, as it is such a beautiful experience. My wife already cried, the other day, when the fans were asking for one more year.”

“So, I just want to enjoy it, enjoy all the moments and I will be a United fan for the rest of my life.”

United return to action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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