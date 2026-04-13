Mateus Fernandes: West Ham’s resolve vs United and City’s might



Manchester United have plans to sign more than one midfielder in the summer to replace two outgoing stars.

Casemiro has already announced he will be leaving once his contract is up, while INEOS are keen to offload Manuel Ugarte after a disappointing couple of seasons.

Elliot Anderson remains the club’s primary target but Manchester City remain in pole position. Sandro Tonali’s price tag is proving to be prohibitive, while United have concerns over Adam Wharton’s style of play.

As a result, the Red Devils have broadened their search and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes has emerged as an option.

Mateus Fernandes fits United’s needs

Capable of playing all across the midfield and even out wide, the 21-year-old has shone despite the Hammers’ struggles this season.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes is a fan, and has been pushing his club to sign the Portugal international, whose versatility makes him the perfect fit for the 20-time English league champions.

However, West Ham are in no mood to relent, and are planning to dig deep and stop their talisman from leaving irrespective of their Premier League status at the end of the campaign.

Interestingly, Portuguese outlet Apito Final have now claimed that Manchester City have joined the race, further complicating United’s attempt to win the race for the former Southampton ace’s signature.

West Ham do not want to sell as City join the race

“At just 21 years old, Mateus Fernandes has become the only light in a bleak league for the Hammers, sparking the voracious interest of top clubs, including Manchester United. According to sources close to the club, the Hammers’ management has drawn a definitive red line: Mateus Fernandes will not be sold in this transfer window.

“The colossal investment of over £40 million, made in 2024 to secure his arrival from Southampton, places the Portuguese player at the heart of the London club’s long-term project.

“The race to sign Fernandes isn’t limited to Manchester United, who appear to be the main interested party. Red Devil captain Bruno Fernandes is said to have been key in promoting his compatriot, pointing to him as the ideal successor for the Old Trafford midfield.

“But it’s not just United who are keeping an eye on the Portuguese player. Hugo Viana, Manchester City’s sporting director and Fernandes’ former teammate in Portugal, is closely following the player’s progress. City sees Mateus as a possible solution to replace Bernardo Silva, who may leave soon, strengthening the list of competitors for the midfielder’s signature.”

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can afford to spurn the advances of both Manchester clubs in the same window, especially if they suffer the ignominy of relegation.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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