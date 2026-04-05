Mateus Fernandes: Bruno can’t look past West Ham man as his ideal Man United heir



Bruno Fernandes is convinced about who should inherit his mantle at Manchester United, leaving the decision firmly in INEOS’ hands.

Arguably United’s most impactful signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Fernandes has been the heartbeat of the Red Devils’ attack ever since his arrival from Sporting Clube de Portugal in January 2020.

Fernandes: United’s driving force

The numbers back up his influence. Fernandes, with 106 goals and 103 assists in 320 appearances, has been immense for the 20-time English champions.

Even amid the club’s struggles this season, Fernandes has arguably produced his finest campaign in United colours. Regardless of whether he is deployed as a deep-lying playmaker or in his favoured No.10 role, he has consistently carried the team.

Most of United’s attacking play has flowed through him. He has fashioned a staggering 99 chances in the league, 43 more than any other player, while also delivering 17 assists and scoring eight goals in 30 matches.

Preparing for life after Bruno

As the 31-year-old is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with United, there is a debate over whether they should cash in or extend his stay. But one truth remains: they must begin planning for life without him.

Replacing Fernandes will be no easy task. Few modern No.10s combine creativity, consistency, and leadership as seamlessly as he does.

Fernandes identifies his heir

While United deliberate, Fernandes himself has pointed to his preferred successor. According to The Sun, he would love his compatriot Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United to take over his role at Old Trafford.

As the outlet explains:

“Bruno Fernandes will recommend that his Manchester United replacement is a Portuguese midfielder called Fernandes.”

The report further notes:

“Relegation and record £104.2m losses could force West Ham to sell the £40m midfielder they signed from Southampton last summer.”

However, United face stiff competition, with Manchester City circling as well. As The Sun adds:

“United might have to act fast, with rivals City having a potential secret weapon. Their sporting director, Hugo Viana, who originally brought Mateus to Sporting Clube de Portugal and oversaw his first professional contract, is a strong admirer.”

Why United should act fast

Fernandes recently admitted he follows Bruno closely and tries to emulate him. Should United make their move, he would likely favour Old Trafford over the Etihad.

Still raw, he could be introduced gradually, learning under Bruno next season, before eventually stepping into his shoes. Such a succession plan would soften the blow of losing their talisman and ensure continuity in United’s creative hub.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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