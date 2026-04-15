Casemiro agrees sensational post-United move



Manchester United’s 1-2 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford on Monday saw the hosts concede two early goals before going down to 10 men, yet they never stopped fighting.

Following Lisandro Martinez’s dismissal, the Red Devils pushed hard and eventually got their reward as Casemiro got on the scoresheet once again.

The Brazilian almost managed to net the equaliser as well, only to be thwarted by a goal-line clearance.

His importance to Michael Carrick‘s plans cannot be understated, and this explains why his teammates and fans have been urging him to stay for one more season.

Casemiro agrees new move

However, the defensive midfielder has already announced his decision to leave once his contract expires, and a U-turn is not expected, especially following the latest developments.

The Peoples Person has already relayed talks of Inter Miami being the clear favourites to land the five-time Champions League winner, and now, RTI Esporte have confirmed this.

The 34-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal to remain at the Nu Stadium, with the option of extending it by another year.

The report has revealed the former Real Madrid superstar is set to double his current wages once he links up with Sir David Beckham’s team.

Financial details revealed

Saudi Pro League teams were also eyeing a move but the factor that pushed the deal in the MLS side’s favour was Casemiro being eligible to receive a share of the profits from licensed products bearing his image.

“First of all, Inter Miami made decisive progress in the transfer market and has already reached an agreement with Casemiro from Manchester United. The midfielder signed a contract valid until December 2028, with the possibility of an extension for another season.

“The RTI Esporte Agency has learned that the negotiation was conducted strategically and involved face-to-face meetings, commercial agreements, and a sports project focused on the 34-year-old player’s leading role in MLS (Major League Soccer).

“The agreement reached provides for a significant increase in the player’s salary compared to his current earnings at Manchester United. In England, Casemiro earns £2.8 million (R$18.9 million at the current exchange rate) per month.

How MLS won the race over Saudi Pro League

“This therefore equates to approximately £36 million (R$ 246.2 million) per season. At Inter Miami, the midfielder will have practically doubled earnings, exceeding £70 million (R$ 473.5 million) per season.

“Furthermore, the contract includes bonuses for titles won and an important differentiating factor: a share of the profits from licensed products featuring his image. This model follows the approach adopted by MLS clubs to attract international stars.”

The deal is expected to be announced once the World Cup is over so as to allow Casemiro to focus on Brazil’s journey to become world champions again.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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