Angelo Stiller: Man United’s stance on ex-Bayern star emerges

Manchester United have emerged as one of the strongest suitors for VfB Stuttgart midfield metronome Angelo Stiller.

Stiller, who had to leave Bayern Munich for regular minutes in 2021, has developed into one of the most technically secure midfielders in the Bundesliga. He has impressed with his ability to regularly dictate play for Sebastian Hoeneß’s Stuttgart side.

The German passing maestro’s reputation is growing by the week, making it very difficult for Stuttgart to keep hold of him for another season.

Manchester United hold genuine interest in Angelo Stiller

According to Christian Falk (via Bayern Insider), Angelo Stiller is considered likely to leave VfB Stuttgart this summer.

The BILD journalist claims that Manchester United are “concretely interested” in Stiller, with the Red Devils keen on revamping their midfield.

It is understood the Premier League giants “were there last summer but didn’t clinch a deal because they came too late in the transfer window. But this could be a serious option for them this summer.”

Bayern Munich’s midfield is stacked with quality options. However, it is underlined that the 25-year-old moving to the Premier League “would be a shame”.

Falk says: “He left without a transfer fee as a young player, a Munich player – that was hard for Bayern to take!”

A £10.9m catch in the Stiller race

Stiller’s contract includes a £32.6m release clause, but the Bundesliga side have an ace card up their sleeve.

Stuttgart can reportedly buy this option from the gifted number six by paying him a fee of around €2m-4m. Their plan is to then sell their prized asset for €50m (£43.5m).

Angelo Stiller Bundesliga stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 29 Minutes per game 80 Touches per game 84.6 Key passes per game 1.7 Accurate passes per game 61.8 Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.3

Source: Sofascore

Falk, however, adds that even the £43.5m price tag should not be too significant a barrier for United in their pursuit of Stiller, especially if they manage to secure a return to Champions League football.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have shown interest in Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic as well. However, the Bavarians consider the 21-year-old an “unsellable” asset.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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