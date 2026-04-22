Manchester United’s pursuit of Richard Rios has received a boost as Benfica are willing to accept a cut-price deal this summer, according to a new report.

Jack of All Trades

Rios is an all-action midfielder capable of affecting games in every phase of play. Despite being primarily utilised by Jose Mourinho as a defensive enforcer for the Eagles this season, the 25-year-old has returned 10 goal contributions – five goals and five assists – in 42 appearances.

The Colombia international, who is expected to play a key role for his country at the World Cup this summer, stands 6’1 with a powerful frame and excellent mobility. In particular, his duel-winning abilities stand out above all else, as he was unmatched in this statistic at the Club World Cup last summer while still playing for Palmeiras, despite the Brazilian giant exiting in competition in the quarter-final.

These eye-catching performances for earned him a £26 million switch to Portugal – with growing interest from the Premier League and Serie A after an impressive debut campaign at the Estadio da Luz.

Red-hot race

Caught Offside reveals the Red Devils are “one to watch in the race” for Rios’ signature this summer.

This corroborates a report relayed by The Peoples Person of interest from Old Trafford as a potential upgrade on Manuel Ugarte, with the 25-year-old Uruguayan failing to impress since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

A big-money release clause worth £87m was a significant hurdle to any deal, but well-placed sources indicate that an offer in the region of £39m is “likely to be accepted.” It is described as “highly unlikely” that Rios will remain in the Portuguese capital beyond the summer, though the report notes Benfica will be mindful his stock may soar if he shines for Colombia at the World Cup.

Premier League rival Fulham are understood to have already made contact with Rios’ camp, while Italian champions Napoli have “held internal discussions over tabling an opening offer.”

Along with United, however, all three clubs value the Vegachi native in the region of £26m, indicating Benfica are overinflating the asking price for their prized asset.

Final Thoughts

INEOS are intent on revamping the midfield this summer with two new signings expected to arrive, one to upgrade Ugarte and one to replace Casemiro as his contract expires in May.

The priority is finding a suitable successor for the Brazilian behemoth who, despite turning 34 in February, remains an integral part of Michael Carrick’s side.

But if a cut-price deal, closer to £26m than £39m, could be agreed for a tough-tackling, high-energy South American juggernaut to replace the failed version currently at Old Trafford, this would turn United’s midfield into a source of strength, rather than weakness.

And the fact that sources indicate Rios is more likely than not to leave Benfica means United can strike gold this summer with a one-two punch in the middle of the pitch.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social