Man United Women 1-1 Brighton Women: Match Report

Manchester United Women’s chances of European football are all but over after failing to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

First half

The visitors had the first chance when Caitlin Haynes headed over from a corner.

Jelena Čanković was next to test the United defence, but her effort just sailed over Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s crossbar.

United had their first chance when Melvine Malard was released down the left-hand side. The Frenchwoman ran at the Seagulls’ defence, cut in, and her fierce effort was well stopped by the keeper.

The Red Devils were brutally punished after 39 minutes when Tullis-Joyce’s poor pass was not kept under control by Hinata Miyazawa, and Čanković received the ball, rounded the keeper, and slid the ball into the empty net to give Brighton the lead.

Marc Skinner’s side almost responded before half-time, but Ella Toone’s hanging cross found the crossbar with Chiamaka Nnadozie all at sea in the Brighton goal. The half-time whistle blew, and United had much work to do at Leigh Sports Village.

Second half

United started well, and Malard’s sublime cross-field ball picked out Jess Park, who ran at the defence but dragged her left-footed effort wide.

It was the Seagulls who almost doubled their lead when a teasing ball into the box was only just missed by Madison Haley.

Ellen Wangerheim thought she was through on goal to score her first United goal, but she was called offside.

Lea Schüller also came on as a substitute and rescued a point for the Red Devils in the 94th minute in dramatic style.

Malard’s deflected cross fell kindly to the German, and she showed great instinct to half-volley the ball into the corner.

The goal spared defeat but almost guaranteed no European football for next season.

The women will play their final game of the season on Saturday, 16th May, away to Chelsea.

Melvine Malard stats vs Brighton

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 1 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 4 Touches 35 Unsuccessful touches 5 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 19 Total carrying distance 140.6 m Carries 11 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 84.5 m Progressive carrying distance 64.8 m Longest progressive carry 25.1 m Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 12/20 (60%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 8/15 (53%) Passes in own half (acc.) 4/5 (80%) Long balls (accurate) 2/2 (100%) Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 2 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 9 (3) Aerial duels (won) 5 (3) Dribbled past 1

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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