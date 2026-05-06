Casemiro: Man United ace makes bold claim about Ruben Amorim

Casemiro’s impending departure from Manchester United is a speck of grey in the brilliant blue sky for fans basking in the team’s rise under caretaker manager Michael Carrick. United are third in the Premier League table with three games remaining in the season, and have already qualified for next campaign’s Champions League.

The English manager has defeated Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, since taking charge in mid-January. Casemiro has been an omnipresent figure under Carrick, starting all 14 games so far, and chipping in with five goals and one assist.

However, the 34 year old has already announced that he will leave Old Trafford once his contract expires this summer. Such has been the player’s impact that there have been calls for him to extend his stay, although he has confirmed that there will be no U-turn.

While Casemiro is now the apple of United fans’ eyes, it was only around 18 months ago that he was struggling to break into the starting XI under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro’s fall and rise under Amorim

When Amorim took charge at Old Trafford in November 2024, Casemiro was enduring a prolonged dip in form. After a fantastic debut 2022/23 campaign, the Brazilian had struggled for prominence under former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese head coach’s arrival initially did little to improve his situation, and Casemiro was soon warming the bench at the beginning of 2025. Of United’s six games across competitions in January that year, the Brazilian was an unused substitute in all but one, a 19-minute cameo against FCSB in the Europa League.

However, the veteran midfielder refused to give up, and eventually wrestled his way back into the starting XI. He famously set up three goals in the 5-4 win over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals second leg, and scored in both legs of the semi-final win against Athletic Bilbao.

Casemiro’s redemption was complete when he was named in the starting XI for the Europa League final, which United unfortunately lost to Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Brazilian retained his place under Amorim at the beginning of this season, and has been as important as ever under Carrick as well. He has now opened up on his struggles under the Portuguese head coach.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 33 32 9 2 8 1 2,508' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 34 32 9 2 8 1 2,519'

Convincing Amorim one of the highlights of his career

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Casemiro revealed that he managed to win over Amorim by working hard. He said: “It may have been one of my greatest achievements because, with all the humility in the world, the most natural thing would have been to say: ‘Oh well, the manager isn’t playing me? No problem, I’ve already won plenty of titles in my career, I’ve achieved a lot in my life and I’m here; if the manager doesn’t want to count on me, let him be and I’ll just carry on doing my thing.’”

“But no. I kept working, I kept trying to show the manager that he was wrong, that he was mistaken about me. I could, as we say in the world of football, have given up, moved on with my life and that was that.”

“But I kept working, I kept trying to change the manager’s mind, and I ended up succeeding; I ended up playing and having a great end to the season, playing in a Europa League final.”

The Brazilian went on to claim that managing to convince Amorim was one of the biggest achievements of his career, adding: “Although I’ve had several achievements in my career, this may well have been one of the greatest: having turned the manager’s opinion around. I wasn’t playing because of the manager’s opinion. And he ended up picking me to play purely on the basis of my own merit and hard work.”

Final Thoughts

Casemiro looks set to move to Inter Miami this summer and is reportedly eager to team up with former foe Lionel Messi. The Brazilian has managed to make a deep impact on fans during his four-season tenure, and he will also be fondly remembered for helping bring Champions League football back to the Theatre of Dreams.

1 – Casemiro tonight made 11 tackles, won 16 duels and made 9 clearances – he is the only player in the last 20 seasons to record all of those numbers in a single Premier League match. Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Pf6pxUNEOz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2026

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social