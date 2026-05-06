Man United fan groups respond to controversial FA Youth Cup final decision



Manchester United fan groups have released a statement, condemning the frustrating decision about the venue for the FA Youth Cup final.

Venue confirmation

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the upcoming FA Youth Cup final meeting between Manchester City and United will be held at the Joie Stadium.

City and United are set to clash in the first Manchester derby FA Youth Cup final since 1986. Drawn as the home side, it was expected that the game would be staged at the Etihad Stadium, but a time and date could not be agreed upon between the cross-town rivals.

It was subsequently decided that the contest would be played at the Joie training Stadium, which holds just 7,000 spectators.

A subsequent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United had offered to make Old Trafford available. The last time United featured in the FA Youth Cup final, Old Trafford welcomed more than 67,000 fans. However, City declined this request, insisting they were not willing to give up home advantage.

It’s said that United have been left disappointed with the turn of events.

There has been widespread criticism of City and now, fan groups, including the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, have released a joint statement addressing the situation.

Statement

The statement reads, “The news that the FA Youth Cup Final, a great fixture which has heralded so many superstars of the future, is to be played in a stadium of just 6,000 people is a disgrace.”

“Last time United were in the final we had 67,000 fans in Old Trafford so allowing this massive game to be played in front of such a paltry few fans is letting down supporters and denying these young footballers the biggest night of their careers so far.”

“The FA needs to step in and ensure the game can be played at either the Etihad or Old Trafford. Time to put fans first for once.”

“MUST – Manchester United Supporters Trust

Manchester United Fans Forum”

Last time United were in the final we had 67,000 fans in Old Trafford so allowing this massive game to be played in front of such a paltry few fans is letting down supporters and denying these young footballers the biggest night of their careers so far. — MUST | Manchester United Supporters Trust (@MU_ST) May 6, 2026

The FA needs to step in and ensure the game can be played at either the Etihad or Old Trafford. Time to put fans first for once. MUST – Manchester United Supporters Trust

Manchester United Fans Forum — MUST | Manchester United Supporters Trust (@MU_ST) May 6, 2026

It has emerged that United have been handed a miserly allocation of just 968 tickets. This is a disgrace, to say the least, especially when considering the numbers that could be drawn if the match were held at a larger ground.

#MUFC have received 968 tickets for the FA Youth Cup Final, priced at £5 for adults, £3 for Over 65s and Under 21s, and 8 wheelchair positions at £3. The aim is to go on sale to Executive Club Members and men's team Season Ticket holders on Thursday, 7 May TBC https://t.co/NRbsiJccb7 — Cheeses Of Nazareth (@OhCheesesChrist) May 6, 2026

United boast a long history in the competition, winning it a record 11 times and also finishing as runners-up on four occasions.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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