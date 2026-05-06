Home » Man United fan groups respond to controversial FA Youth Cup final decision

Man United fan groups respond to controversial FA Youth Cup final decision

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Old Trafford


Manchester United fan groups have released a statement, condemning the frustrating decision about the venue for the FA Youth Cup final.

Venue confirmation

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the upcoming FA Youth Cup final meeting between Manchester City and United will be held at the Joie Stadium.

City and United are set to clash in the first Manchester derby FA Youth Cup final since 1986. Drawn as the home side, it was expected that the game would be staged at the Etihad Stadium, but a time and date could not be agreed upon between the cross-town rivals.

It was subsequently decided that the contest would be played at the Joie training Stadium, which holds just 7,000 spectators.

A subsequent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United had offered to make Old Trafford available. The last time United featured in the FA Youth Cup final, Old Trafford welcomed more than 67,000 fans. However, City declined this request, insisting they were not willing to give up home advantage.

It’s said that United have been left disappointed with the turn of events.

There has been widespread criticism of City and now, fan groups, including the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, have released a joint statement addressing the situation.

Statement

The statement reads, “The news that the FA Youth Cup Final, a great fixture which has heralded so many superstars of the future, is to be played in a stadium of just 6,000 people is a disgrace.”

“Last time United were in the final we had 67,000 fans in Old Trafford so allowing this massive game to be played in front of such a paltry few fans is letting down supporters and denying these young footballers the biggest night of their careers so far.”

“The FA needs to step in and ensure the game can be played at either the Etihad or Old Trafford. Time to put fans first for once.”

“MUST – Manchester United Supporters Trust
Manchester United Fans Forum”

It has emerged that United have been handed a miserly allocation of just 968 tickets. This is a disgrace, to say the least, especially when considering the numbers that could be drawn if the match were held at a larger ground.

United boast a long history in the competition, winning it a record 11 times and also finishing as runners-up on four occasions.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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