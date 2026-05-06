Man United in advanced talks over deal set to bring in millions



Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks with gambling company Betway over a big-money sponsorship deal, The Athletic has revealed.

Advanced talks

According to Laurie Whitwell, talks have been ongoing for several months now and a breakthrough is close to being reached.

Last June, it was confirmed that United’s deal with blockchain firm Tezos was set to end.

The arrangement with Tezos, who had been the Red Devils’ training kit sponsor since 2022 after replacing AON, was said to be worth around £24 million a year.

United have since been without revenue from a training kit sponsor as they went about their search.

Whitwell explains, “The logo for Betway, the British gambling company, is set to be featured across the sportswear United use when undertaking sessions at Carrington, featuring in photographs released by the club.”

“United sources with knowledge of the deal, not authorised to discuss details publicly, estimate the Betway partnership could be worth in excess of £18m and would then be among the highest of its kind in football, in terms of a single partner. Bayern Munich’s partnership with Allianz also includes stadium naming rights, for instance.”

“United held talks with several other brands over the past year but did not conclude due to money and fit for the club.”

Betway previously sponsored West Ham’s matchday shirts. They have also had gambling partnerships with Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

It’s said that a sponsorship with Tanzania officials was on the cards after talks with United chiefs but it did not materialise.

Champions League boost

United’s hand at the negotiation table is believed to have been strengthened by their Champions League qualification.

Michael Carrick’s men beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to book their place in the continental competition.

Kobbie Mainoo bagged the winner in the 77th minute after Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko’s first-half goals were wiped out by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

United are additionally in the market for a shirt sleeve sponsor, given that the current terms with DXC are poised to come to an end this summer.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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