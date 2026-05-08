United U21s advance to PL2 finals: Man City U21s 3-4 Man United U21s



Manchester United Under-21s took on arch-rivals Manchester City Under-21s in the Premier League 2 playoff semi-finals on Friday night.

The match was played at the Joie Stadium, a ground which has recently been the subject of controversy as the FA Youth Cup final will also be held there next week, despite it being customary to play such matches at a club’s main stadium.

This issue extended to this match, as Premier League 2 rules suggest that semi-finals and finals should also be played at a club’s main stadium.

However, once on the pitch, the football did the talking, with an exciting end-to-end 90 minutes of play.

First half

The home side started the stronger of the two, taking the lead in just the third minute. Reigan Heskey played the ball in behind Sonny Aljofree for Floyd Samba to run into the box and finish high into the net past Will Murdock.

Murdock was busy in the opening exchanges, making a big save to deny Samba his second of the match 10 minutes later.

City somehow squandered the chance to double their lead when Mahamadou Sangare directed his effort off target from just a couple of yards out.

Summer signing and former United target Sverre Nypan was then played through on goal, but the Norwegian international placed his shot wide of the right post.

A combination of poor finishing and great goalkeeping from Murdock kept United in the match until the 29th minute, when United drew level at 1-1 through Chido Obi.

There was some confusion at the back for City, which allowed Jaydan Kamason to snatch the loose ball and cross deep to Victor Musa, who intelligently headed back across to Obi to head in from close range.

Five minutes later, Obi headed home again to make it 1-2. This time, Dan Armer’s switching ball set Shea Lacey free down the right wing before his cross found Obi inside the six-yard box.

⚽️ Chido's close-range header completed our first-half turnaround against Man City… Keep it going, Reds 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/BunYxB33i1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 8, 2026

The match had been completely turned on its head after City’s early dominance. United had begun to cut through City in attack and did so again in the 42nd minute, when Victor Musa was dragged down inside the area to win his side a penalty.

Shea Lacey stepped up to finish low into the left corner to make the scoreline 1-3 at the break.

Cool as you like from Shea Lacey. 3-1 United 🥶 #mufc pic.twitter.com/0zAJQsFNZe — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) May 8, 2026

Second half

United continued their momentum into the second half, extending their lead to 1-4 just a minute after the restart. Musa played to Jack Moorhouse, who burst between two defenders into the box before finishing low.

City were not out of it though; they pulled one back just minutes later. Heskey was the creator again as he twisted inside and out to create space to cross deep to Sangare, who headed in.

Heskey then looked to race into the box to score one of his own, but Kamason recovered to make an important last-ditch tackle.

Just after the hour mark, Obi’s effort was cleared off the goal line to deny him his hat-trick as he tried to bundle in the rebound from Musa’s effort.

The match was end-to-end with the chances flowing by the end of the match, and it was City who scored next, Heskey finding Samba again to side-foot volley past Murdock.

It was backs to the wall stuff for United in the closing stages, but Adam Lawrence’s side did enough to hold on and advance to the Premier League 2 finals.

United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 in the other semi-final.

Match facts

United: Murdock; Kamason, Aljofree (c), Armer, Leon; Thwaites (McCormack 90+3), J. Fletcher, Moorhouse, Lacey; Obi (Scanlon 80), Musa (Biancheri 90).

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu.

Goals: Obi 29, 34, Lacey 43 pen, Moorhouse 46

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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