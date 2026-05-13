Radek Vitek: Bristol City make bold plan for Man United loanee

Bristol City are ready to launch an ambitious plan to keep Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek at Ashton Gate, according to a new report.

Superb Season

Vitek has enjoyed a brilliant campaign after joining Bristol City on a season-long loan last summer. Initially signed as a back-up to long-time stalwart Max O’Leary, who suffered a serious ankle injury during pre-season, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Despite being thrown in at the deep end, the Czech under-20 international has been superb, quickly establishing himself as one of Bristol City’s standout performers. A number of highlight reel-worthy saves have made their way around social media, but it is Vitek’s ability to deal with the aerial bombardment of Championship football which has been most impressive.

His ability to play out from the back has also caught the eye, demonstrating comfort in distribution with both feet and remaining unflappable when pressed by opposition forwards.

Vitek scooped up a hat-trick of awards this month, winning his adopted club’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to him is that O’Leary was forced to leave his boyhood club in January in search of more first-team minutes.

Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber has publicly expressed his desire to keep the United loanee in the south-west, while the player himself has admitted he wants to maintain his berth as a starter moving forward.

Bristol City ready to strike

Sports Boom reveals The Robins consider a permanent deal for Vitek their “number one priority” as the club gears up for a “major rebuild” to help secure promotion next season.

“Bristol City are stepping up their summer push and hoping to land Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek on a permanent deal after his eye-catching season between the sticks…The 22-year-old has rocketed to the top of the Robins’ wanted list after a string of standout displays at Ashton Gate following his season-long loan switch from Old Trafford.”

The report states Bristol chiefs are “determined not to let him slip away”, though there is understood to be widespread interest across the Championship as well as Premier League new boys Coventry City.

Interestingly, United are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer to back up first-choice Senne Lammens, with both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir expected to be sold. Third-choice Tom Heaton is in line for a new contract, but United are keen for a more reliable No. 2 to support Lammens.

Final Thoughts

With the wide range of reinforcements needed to bolster Michael Carrick’s squad, a back-up ‘keeper is low down the list of priorities for United’s budget this summer – even if it is a vital role.

There is a simplicity – and cost-effectiveness – to welcoming Vitek back to M16 to fill this position. However, he has no desire to do so, nor is it wise to have your goalkeeping unit manned by young shot-stoppers.

Furthermore, Vitek’s status as an academy graduate means his sale would constitute ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective. If Bristol City, or a rival, were to table a considerable offer for his services, it may be hard for United to turn down such a big boost to the summer budget, even if the 6’6 giant is highly rated at Old Trafford.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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