Radek Vitek completes clean sweep with hat-trick of awards at Bristol City



Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek has collected a host of individual awards at Bristol City, bringing an impressive stint to a close in equally stylish fashion.

Outstanding spell

Vitek has enjoyed a brilliant time at Bristol, having joined the club last summer from United. He was initially signed to provide cover for the injured Max O’Leary.

However, Vitek’s superb performances saw him keep his place in the starting XI long after O’Leary returned to action.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Stoke City marked Vitek’s 41st Championship appearance this term. He has kept 12 clean sheets in that period. Now-sacked boss Gerhard Struber was a big admirer of Vitek and openly expressed a desire to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season.

Roy Hodgson also retained Vitek as his trusted number one. However, the United man recently revealed that he has no knowledge of where his future lies. While he didn’t rule out playing for Bristol again, he indicated that his immediate plan is to return to United, where his transfer situation will be clarified.

As Bristol supporters eagerly await confirmation of Vitek’s possible return, it has been announced that the on-loan United goalkeeper has claimed all three of the club’s premier individual accolades this season.

Vitek clean sweep

The Robins have announced that Vitek is their Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

The Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards are voted by fans. The squad votes for the Players’ Player of the Year.

Player of the Year 🏆

Young Player of the Year 🏆

Players’ Player of the Year 🏆 What a season for Radek Vítek. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7f0hPSQLhT — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 2, 2026

Sharing his reaction to the achievement, Vitek said, “It’s been an absolutely amazing season for me. From the start…there’s been ups and downs obviously, but I think that’s pretty normal in football.”

“It’s been amazing for me.”

“It’s really pleasing [winning the awards]. Thank you to everyone. It means a lot to me because it’s reflective of the performance and everything. I really really appreciate [it]. Thank you so much.”

He added, “That feels really special [Players’ Player of the Year]. We spend time with the group of lads every day in training, on the ground or on the pitch, so it feels really special.”

“I’m really grateful to them because they helped me to achieve this.”

drop a comment to show your appreciation for Radek Vítek. pic.twitter.com/qJpn0V3RFR — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 2, 2026

On the Ashton Gate faithful singing his name against Stoke, Vitek branded it “unbelievable” as he explained that he will miss it.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social