Andre Onana: Trabzonspor’s offer and United’s demands revealed



Manchester United have Senne Lammens to thank for their third-place finish in the Premier League this season.

The Belgian arrived as a breath of fresh air, dominating the box during set-pieces and looking assured when handling the ball under pressure.

Compared to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, the 23-year-old appeared a class apart, and INEOS were right to send the Cameroonian away on loan and elevate the former Royal Antwerp ace to the No.1 spot.

The African shot-stopper has found his level at Trabzonspor, and naturally, the Turkish side are eager to keep him on board for longer.

Trabzonspor want Onana on another loan

United had bought the 30-year-old for £47 million, and Trabzonspor do not have the financial firepower to match United’s asking price.

They are planning another loan offer, as revealed by their club president Ertuğrul Doğan to HTSpor: “We want to loan Onana for one more year. Our coach’s opinion is also positive.

💥 Ertuğrul Doğan: Onana için bir yıl daha kiralamak istiyoruz. Hocamızın da görüşü olumlu. Arkasındaki genç oyuncuların gelişimine çok iyi destek olan bir oyuncu. Niyetimiz bu yönde, belli maliyetlere de katlanacağız. pic.twitter.com/THv1nfa9co — HT Spor (@HTSpor) May 20, 2026

“He’s a player who provides very good support for the development of the young players behind him. Our intention is in this direction, and we will also bear certain costs.”

SportsBoom have now revealed that, while the 20-time English league champions would have preferred to sell him outright, they are open to accepting another loan deal.

United set one condition

The catch is that they want the Turkish side to pay the goalkeeper’s full wages. It must be remembered that Andre Onana is due for a wage hike now that United are back in the Champions League.

“SportsBoom understands the Cameroon international has effectively been frozen out of United’s long-term plans and is now heading towards the exit door on loan again for next season.

“United splashed a massive £47million to land the former Inter Milan keeper in 2023, and Trabzonspor have little chance of matching anything like that fee.

“Instead, SportsBoom understands they are exploring another season-long loan move and are willing to cover the stopper’s wages as part of the package.

No way back for Andre Onana at United