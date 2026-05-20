Home » Andre Onana: Trabzonspor’s offer and United’s demands revealed

Andre Onana: Trabzonspor’s offer and United’s demands revealed

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Andre Onana


Manchester United have Senne Lammens to thank for their third-place finish in the Premier League this season.

The Belgian arrived as a breath of fresh air, dominating the box during set-pieces and looking assured when handling the ball under pressure.

Compared to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, the 23-year-old appeared a class apart, and INEOS were right to send the Cameroonian away on loan and elevate the former Royal Antwerp ace to the No.1 spot.

The African shot-stopper has found his level at Trabzonspor, and naturally, the Turkish side are eager to keep him on board for longer.

Trabzonspor want Onana on another loan

United had bought the 30-year-old for £47 million, and Trabzonspor do not have the financial firepower to match United’s asking price.

They are planning another loan offer, as revealed by their club president Ertuğrul Doğan to HTSpor: “We want to loan Onana for one more year. Our coach’s opinion is also positive.

“He’s a player who provides very good support for the development of the young players behind him. Our intention is in this direction, and we will also bear certain costs.

SportsBoom have now revealed that, while the 20-time English league champions would have preferred to sell him outright, they are open to accepting another loan deal.

United set one condition

The catch is that they want the Turkish side to pay the goalkeeper’s full wages. It must be remembered that Andre Onana is due for a wage hike now that United are back in the Champions League.

“SportsBoom understands the Cameroon international has effectively been frozen out of United’s long-term plans and is now heading towards the exit door on loan again for next season.

“United splashed a massive £47million to land the former Inter Milan keeper in 2023, and Trabzonspor have little chance of matching anything like that fee.

“Instead, SportsBoom understands they are exploring another season-long loan move and are willing to cover the stopper’s wages as part of the package.

No way back for Andre Onana at United

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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