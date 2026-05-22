Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United legend ends trophy drought with Al Nassr

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won his first piece of silverware with Al-Nassr.

United exit

Ronaldo won the Champions League and three league titles during his spell at Old Trafford.

The 41-year-old played over 300 times for the club and won the Ballon d’Or in 2008. His return in 2021 did not pan out the way many had hoped, and in 2022 he left for Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s move has seen great personal success, as he has scored 129 goals in 148 matches for the club, but they had continuously failed to win a trophy.

This problem was rectified last night, as Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were crowned league champions.

He scored two goals in his side’s 4-1 win over Damac to seal the league title.

One of his strikes was a trademark free kick from a tight angle, reminiscent of the strikes that would delight Old Trafford in the past.

He also had five shots and one key pass in the match.

The trophy now means he has “three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, two Serie A titles with Juventus, and now the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. It also ends a five-year drought without winning a major league title.”

Ronaldo posted a video of himself going up to collect the trophy with his joyous teammates in a victory which will surely help vindicate his move to the Middle East.

He also added the message, “it means so much to us.”

It means so much to us 🏆 YALLA NASSR! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Uw1HSc6smC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 21, 2026

World Cup dreams

Ronaldo will now look to the World Cup, his sixth, and will hope to cap his magnificent career by leading Portugal to their first ever World Cup triumph in North America.

He finishes the season with an impressive 30 goals in 37 matches for the Saudi champions.

Featured image Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images

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