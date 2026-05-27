Ederson: Contract details emerge as Man United agree deal

Manchester United are in the final stretch of their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Up until last week, Ederson’s name was not frequently mentioned alongside United’s priority midfield targets, with many expecting INEOS to focus on Premier League-proven players.

However, in recent days, United have moved quickly to seal the deal for the combative Brazilian midfielder.

Ederson’s contract details revealed

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, with talks between the two clubs in the final stages.

It was reported that a full agreement over a deal worth £38 million could be reached by the end of the week.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the La Dea midfielder has agreed to sign a four-year contract, with an option for a fifth, worth €5 million per year (£4.3m). This equates to a guaranteed £17.2m over the course of his stint.

The 26-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford may not generate much fanfare, but given the finances involved, the versatile midfielder could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

Ederson possesses exceptional work rate and physicality, making him an ideal fit for the intense nature of Premier League football.

Ederson Serie A stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 30 Minutes per game 75 Touches 57.6 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 39.7 Interceptions 0.9 Tackles 2.0

The Brazilian is said to be “committed to ball retention, completing 89% of his passes throughout the domestic calendar. Additionally, he ranks above the 80th percentile for both progressive and forward passes.”

Manchester United eyeing a deal for marquee midfielder

The Italian outlet claims that after Ederson’s arrival, the Red Devils will pursue Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, who is valued at around €100 million.

Furthermore, United remain interested in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni.

It has been previously reported that Real could consider pushing out Tchouaméni if they manage to land Rodri from Manchester City or Sporting CP holding midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Featured image Omar Vega via Getty Images

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