Man United close in on multi-million payday as lucrative deal is struck



Manchester United are set to reap millions of pounds as a major partnership agreement is struck.

Advanced talks

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United were in advanced talks with Betway over a deal to sponsor the club’s training kit from next season.

It was stated that the arrangement would see Betway’s logo feature across the sportswear United use when training at Carrington.

United have been in talks for more than a year after their agreement with Tezos, a blockchain firm, officially came to an end in June 2025. The Red Devils’ agreement with Tezos is believed to have been worth around £24million annually.

The report claimed that United’s deal with Betway would be among the highest of its kind in football. The club considered several other brands but ultimately felt that the British gambling company offered the best value for money.

Now, Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail has revealed that discussions between United and Betway have reached a breakthrough, with everything in place for the sponsorship to commence.

Financial windfall

Keegan writes, “Manchester United have agreed a training kit deal with Betway – which Daily Mail Sport understands is worth a staggering £20million a year.”

“The Premier League giants had been without a partner for a season but have now shaken hands on a multi-year deal which is thought to be the most lucrative training kit-only sponsorship in football.”

“From next season, gambling companies are banned from sponsoring the front of shirts of clubs in the Premier League. That has led many to seek alternative opportunities and United appear to have cashed in.”

This news is a major boost for both United and Michael Carrick as they gear up for a big summer spending spree, having clinched Champions League football.

With the expected increased workload as a result of being back in multiple competitions, United require a much deeper squad than they presently have. Bolstering the midfield is said to be the priority, with the likes of Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Ederson (Atalanta) all on their radar.

Other positions could also come into play, including left-back, left-wing and a striker, if Joshua Zirkzee leaves. The Dutchman continues to be strongly linked with a return to Italy amidst his struggle for regular minutes at Old Trafford.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social