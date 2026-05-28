Home » Robert Lewandowski: Ben Foster aligns with Rio Ferdinand on tantalising move

Robert Lewandowski: Ben Foster aligns with Rio Ferdinand on tantalising move

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Robert Lewandowski


Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has backed Rio Ferdinand’s transfer plea to the club over Robert Lewandowski.

Ferdinand’s intriguing idea

Earlier this week, Ferdinand called on United to explore the signing of veteran striker Lewandowski, who is available as a free agent.

Undoubtedly one of, if not the best striker of his generation, Lewandowski is now available after parting ways with Barcelona.

While midfield is United’s priority heading into the transfer window, the striker position could also be addressed, especially if Joshua Zirkzee leaves. It’s looking increasingly likely that the Dutchman’s time at Old Trafford is up, amidst his struggle for regular playing time and strong interest from Italy.

Ferdinand argued that Lewandowski’s extensive experience would benefit Benjamin Sesko. The six-time Premier League winner insisted that while the Red Devils may have to fork out massive wages to lure Lewandowski to their ranks, it may prove to be a shrewd gamble.

Speaking to the Express, Foster echoed Ferdinand’s sentiments, arguing that United have done such signings in the past and Lewandowski would not be the first.

Foster’s remarks

Foster told the news outlet, “I think Man United need three or four, maybe even five players. They need a couple of big midfielders, they need a couple of big defenders, and if they can get a killer striker, then they will genuinely be threatening next season.”

“Lewandowski’s on a free transfer, he’s leaving Barcelona at the end of this season.”

The 43-year-old continued, “Somebody like that, Man United have got a massive history of signing these sort of players on one-year deals, just bringing that level of experience.”

“And I think having somebody like that come through the door, I mean, it really sets the tone for a lot of the young lads that are coming through. They get to see what the level is like, they get to see the professionalism of a Robert Lewandowski.”

“I think they need, if they can get a couple big defenders in, they definitely need somebody to try and replace Casemiro because he’s been a shining star for them this season, and a killer striker, for sure.”

Lewandowski netted 120 goals for the Blaugrana in 193 appearances.

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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