Glazers mulling over selling their stake in United



Leave the transfer news aside for a moment, because a blockbuster update on the future of Manchester United has just dropped.

Bloomberg have reported that some members of the Glazers family are considering selling their stake in the club.

The United fanbase have long been at war with the lecherous American family for dismantling the greatest club in England purely for monetary benefits.

Protest after protest have taken place, and finally, the Glazers had ceded sporting control and minority stake to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group.

Certain members of the Glazers family open to selling their stake

Now, it seems more stake could be about to be put up on the market with some family members trying to convince others to let their shares go as well.

“Some members of the billionaire Glazer family have been debating whether to sell their stake in Manchester United FC, after more than 20 years of ownership that has often been blighted by fan protest, people familiar with the matter said.

“Several stakeholders in the US-based Glazer family have been studying the possibility of divesting part or all of their holdings in the English Premier League football club, according to the people.

“The internal discussions initially centered on stake sales by some individual family members, who are now hoping to convince others to join them, the people said.”

Fans remain apprehensive, INEOS or Middle-Eastern parties will be watching on

There is no mention of whether Joel and Avram Glazer are on board with the idea. The duo are executive co-chairmen at the club, maintaining majority voting control.

While this news should ideally excite the fanbase, they have seen such scenarios play out in the past and it is only natural that many will remain skeptical.

In theory, INEOS could buy up the shares on offer and potentially take majority control or the news of a sale could attract interest from wealthy Middle-Eastern parties.

The Glazers could be doing this to test the waters before a full sale. Interesting times await the club!

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social