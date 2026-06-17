Casemiro facing unusual obstacle in bid to complete Inter Miami switch



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s expected route to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami has reportedly hit a curious stumbling block.

United stint

At the start of the year, Casemiro announced that he will leave United at the end of the season, following the expiry of his contract.

United had the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months but opted against exercising it, presumably to offload his massive wages from the books.

The Brazilian joined United in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid in a deal worth around £70m. He enjoyed a fairytale maiden season in England, helping the club to a third-place finish. He also scored in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle as United lifted the trophy.

He was also part of the winning team that won the FA Cup in the subsequent season.

In 2025/26, Casemiro contributed a career-high nine goals and an additional two assists in 34 Premier League appearances. His last game for the Red Devils was an emotional one, a 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The five-time Champions League winner was afforded a standing ovation by fans as he departed the pitch. In addition, he received a commemorative honour acknowledging his significant role and dedicated service throughout the past four years.

Casemiro is widely expected to join Inter Miami, which is co-owned by United legend David Beckham. According to the Daily Mail, an agreement is in place between the player’s camp and Inter Miami. However, one final hurdle must be overcome for the transfer to get over the line.

Final obstacle

The Daily Mail reports that LA Galaxy are demanding £750,000 for their discovery rights for the midfielder.

It’s said that LA Galaxy was the first club to officially register their interest in the 34-year-old, having held talks earlier in the season.

But Casemiro eventually opted to move to Inter Miami after he and his family visited the side. Under MLS discovery rules, Galaxy had priority in talks with Casemiro, keeping other clubs in the league from entering the race for his signature.

The discovery list grants clubs the right of first refusal for players who are neither on an MLS roster nor eligible through other designated channels, such as the draft. Every MLS club is allowed up to five players on the discovery list. The Mail note that such disputes are settled by one team compensating the other in a trade for the discovery rights.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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