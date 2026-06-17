Former Man United coach René Hake sacked from Feyenoord

Manchester United’s search for a head coach who can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford has proved a thankless task over the last decade, with many high-profile names failing to live up to their billing after landing the top job at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag is one of those on the list who, despite overall failure in the Premier League, did enjoy some level of success in Manchester, winning both domestic cup competitions and overseeing some memorable European nights during his tenure.

However, after a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, Ten Hag was relieved of his duties, leaving behind some of his coaching staff, including René Hake, who was serving as an assistant to the Dutchman.

Hake eventually left the club shortly after Ten Hag as part of the overhaul that saw Ruben Amorim take over and bring his own team of trusted backroom staff.

Struggles continue for Dutch coach

In 2025, Hake went on to join former United player Robin van Persie at Feyenoord, with the duo hoping to restore the famous club to the top of the Eredivisie.

However, things have not gone to plan once more, with Van Persie recently losing his job and Hake following him out the door almost immediately.

Feyenoord released a statement confirming the departure of Hake and Van Persie’s other assistant Brian Pinas, after finishing 19 points adrift of runaway champions PSV Eindhoven.

The comments were straight to the point from the Dutch club, which has entrusted Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the reins as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“Feyenoord has parted ways with René Hake and Brian Pinas. The duo were part of the coaching staff of Feyenoord’s first team last season, but will leave the club as well, following the departure of head coach Robin van Persie,” the statement read.

United still finding the formula

Since Hake left Manchester, Amorim’s time at the club was cut short after just 14 months in charge, with United still struggling to find the right man to restore the halcyon days enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Michael Carrick is the latest man tasked with doing just that after a fine spell in interim charge earned him the role of head coach on a permanent basis.

Supporters at Old Trafford will be desperate for Carrick to replicate his and the team’s performance in the second half of the campaign that saw them pick up as many points as anyone after the former midfielder took charge.

A busy summer lies ahead as INEOS attempt to arm Carrick with the tools to compete on all fronts next year, with Champions League football returning to the Theatre of Dreams as well as expectations to improve dramatically on their disastrous domestic cup showings and repeat the impressive league finish.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

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