Man United reveal major renovation underway at Old Trafford

Manchester United are preparing for an exciting 2026/27 campaign after ensuring an impressive end to the 2025/26 season. The Red Devils turned over a new leaf following the arrival of Michael Carrick in mid-January and went on a mesmerising run to secure third place in the Premier League table.

Premier League top six: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 71 27 44 85 2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 77 35 42 78 3 Manchester United 38 20 11 7 69 50 19 71 4 Aston Villa 38 19 8 11 56 49 7 65 5 Liverpool 38 17 9 12 63 53 10 60 6 Bournemouth 38 13 18 7 58 54 4 57

Source – Premier League website

The English giants will subsequently return to the Champions League next campaign after a two-year hiatus. Understandably, INEOS are working to upgrade the squad before the start of the campaign, especially as the midfield is in urgent need of reinforcements.

Casemiro has left the club as a free agent, while Manuel Ugarte’s future also hangs in the balance. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have already secured the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Further additions are expected to the squad as the Red Devils prepare to fight on four fronts next season. However, it now appears that the Old Trafford hierarchy is also making a major change to the facilities.

United renovating Old Trafford pitch

According to United’s website, the Old Trafford pitch is undergoing renovation ahead of the eagerly awaited new season. The report states: “For the first time in 14 years, since the summer before season 2012/13, the hallowed turf in M16 is being completely dug up and stripped back to its foundation.”

“Led by award-winning groundsman Tony Sinclair and his team of experts, it will be regrown in a concerted effort to improve player welfare and water drainage.”

United already have one of the best pitches in the country, which has successfully withstood the Manchester weather for years. However, work is in progress to improve the facilities and ensure a better experience for the players.

The waste generated in the process will be “recycled and reused within the trade.”

Old Trafford’s hybrid pitch renovated for the final time

The report reveals that the Old Trafford pitch contains 96% natural grass infused with 4% artificial fibres, stating: “In case you didn’t know, our pitch is a hybrid surface consisting of 96% natural grass that’s reinforced by 4% artificial fibres stitched deep into the soil.”

“Used by leading teams around the world, this process allows grass to intertwine with plastic to create an exceptionally durable, even and well-draining surface.”

The report also confirms that the Old Trafford pitch is undergoing maintenance for the final time in its history, adding: “It is being regrown from scratch for the final time at the current Old Trafford, with a proposed new stadium being worked on for the coming years.”

In addition to renovating the pitch, United are also working to improve safety around the surface, with the report concluding: “The grass is being extended to provide a consistent surface at pitchside, and a layer of protection is being added to the brickwork at the foot of Old Trafford’s famous slope.”

Final Thoughts

The mood is understandably upbeat around Old Trafford in anticipation of the upcoming campaign. If these are indeed the final years at the iconic stadium, United fans will be hoping the team can lift the Premier League title one final time at the Theatre of Dreams. Optimists will point out that the pitch renovation is part of preparations for a historic triumph next season under Michael Carrick.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social