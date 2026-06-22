Marcus Rashford: Why Tottenham are pursuing Man United star

The rivalry between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur has taken another twist as the North London club are now planning to move for Marcus Rashford, according to a new report.

Red vs White

The Red Devils are prioritising a major revamp in midfield this summer, with Casemiro having departed for America and Manuel Ugarte actively being pushed towards the exit door as well.

Atalanta dynamo Ederson is set to become the first signing of the Michael Carrick era after a £39 million agreement was reached with the Italian side. The plan was to make Mateus Fernandes the second, with talks underway to sign the West Ham starlet amid confidence a deal would be struck.

However, Tottenham have stormed into the race as they close in on an agreement on personal terms with the 21-year-old Portuguese.

Furthermore, the Lilywhites are also advancing their pursuit of Sandro Tonali – another target at Old Trafford – after opening formal talks to sign the Newcastle United maestro. An £80m bid has already been rejected, with expectations of an improved bid to come.

While it does not appear likely that Spurs would be able to trump United to both midfielders, given the figures involved, the desire to back new manager Roberto De Zerbi after almost suffering an unthinkable relegation last season is a powerful motivator.

Premier League Proven

Much like INEOS, Tottenham’s hierarchy are prioritising targets with Premier League pedigree to help De Zerbi overhaul the squad. Both Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson have been signed on free transfers, while a £52m deal for Jan Paul van Hecke was agreed with Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

Tonali is understood to be the next priority as there is acceptance United are still frontrunners for Fernandes, though a pivot towards Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another possibility.

But the i Paper reveals Spurs are also ready to launch a move for Rashford as De Zerbi is a “huge fan” of the 28-year-old forward. The Italian is keen to add more experience to his attacking unit, which still lacks a natural left-sided attacker following the departure of Heung-Min Son last summer.

Having failed to agree terms with FC Barcelona at the end of Rashford’s loan, United are exploring alternative options for a permanent exit once the England international returns to Manchester after the World Cup.

There is understood to be a gentleman’s agreement on a £40m release clause between player and club, though wages are a prohibitive factor for his suitors. This includes Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, while Bayern Munich are keeping a watchful eye.

Rashford’s preference is to return to Camp Nou – an option Barcelona are open to, but only on loan – or to move to another top club in Europe, such as Bayern, if forced to leave Old Trafford. If he was welcomed back by Carrick, he would prefer to “return to United and resurrect his boyhood dreams” over a switch to a Premier League rival, which is said to not be “currently on his radar.”

Final Thoughts

INEOS remain intent on selling Rashford this summer as his exorbitant contract – worth as much as £325,000 a week once the Champions League bonus kicks in – is now the most expensive at the club, following Casemiro’s exit.

Tottenham are understood to “not be willing to match” the £40m clause United are looking for, though the Red Devils’ desperation to be rid of Rashford would likely see them accept a cheaper bid if it was tabled.

The main obstacle would be convincing the Wythenshawe native to swap Manchester for London at a club without European football of any description. However, the prospect of being the main man under a manager famed for getting the best out of his forwards could be enough of a sales pitch should an alternative offer not materialise.

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