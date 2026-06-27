Diogo Dalot: United ace’s father makes major Ronaldo revelation

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s father, Jacinto Teixeira, has opened up about his son’s fondness for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese full-back is one of the Red Devils’ longest-serving players, having arrived at Old Trafford from Porto in the summer of 2018.

After a loan spell with AC Milan, Dalot remained in and out of the starting XI at the Theatre of Dreams before cementing his place in the starting XI in recent seasons. The 27 year old was heavily involved last campaign as well, finishing the season with one goal and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Diogo Dalot Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 34 29 1 3 5 - 2,616' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 36 31 1 3 5 - 2,796'

Dalot’s performances earned him a place in Portugal’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although he is yet to make an appearance at the tournament. The United man, though, is sharing the dressing room once again with his former team-mate Ronaldo, having spent a season and a half with him at Old Trafford.

The duo have featured together 67 times for club and country, including 39 appearances for the Premier League giants. Teixeira has now shed light on Dalot’s close bond with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Dalot idolises Ronaldo

When Ronaldo scored his first goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Uzbekistan, he ran to the bench to celebrate with Dalot. Teixeira insists that the Portuguese superstar’s actions highlight the deep friendship between the two players.

Speaking to O Jogo, Dalot’s father revealed how the player had idolised Ronaldo all his life. He said: “I thought it was really funny, because it happened right in front of me and I saw Cristiano dash off to celebrate with Diogo, and that made me happy too.”

“Cristiano has always been an idol for Diogo. He doesn’t live with us anymore, but I make a point of keeping the Cristiano Ronaldo posters he used to have on his cupboards and behind his doors in his bedroom back home. He’s always been a role model for Diogo – for his example, dedication, work ethic, responsibility and resilience.”

Teixeira went on to suggest that the friendship between the duo grew stronger because Ronaldo saw a part of himself in Dalot. He said: “When Cristiano returned to Manchester, their relationship grew closer and, perhaps, Cristiano saw a little of himself in Diogo too.”

“Diogo is also very responsible and focused; he likes to listen to and follow good advice, even when it comes to physical recovery and dietary matters. Perhaps Cristiano sees a bit of himself in Diogo, from when he was that age. That makes me happy, because I think their friendship is genuine.”

Dalot firmly in United’s plans

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that Real Madrid are planning to prise Dalot away from Old Trafford this summer. Those rumours are likely to gather pace following Jose Mourinho’s return to the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Dalot joined United under Mourinho’s watch, so a reunion could be on the Special One’s agenda this year. However, another report from The Peoples Person insists that Michael Carrick has the player firmly in his plans.

Final Thoughts

The Portuguese speedster’s ability to operate on both flanks makes him a key member of the squad at the moment. Given that the Red Devils are also looking for a new left-back this summer, Dalot is unlikely to leave the Theatre of Dreams in the coming weeks.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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