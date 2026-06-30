Home » Casemiro: Man United’s call to end relationship under the spotlight

Casemiro: Man United’s call to end relationship under the spotlight

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Casemiro

Manchester United have had several players, both current and former, involved in the World Cup knockout stages so far.

Cunha had a quieter game despite an impressive tournament so far in Brazil’s dramatic 2-1 win over Japan, which secured their place in the last 16 of the competition.


New United signing Ederson was on the bench, but former United man Casemiro made the difference with an equalising goal in the second half.

Performance

Red Devils fans have grown accustomed to the Brazilian’s incredible aerial dominance, as he scored an impressive nine Premier League goals from defensive midfield last season.

United will certainly miss his aerial presence in both defence and attack.

Casemiro was given the player of the match award after his outstanding showing for his side.

Aside from his goal, he completed 89% of his passes and an impressive 70% of his long ball attempts.

He had two shots on goal and also missed another big chance to score in the game.

Casemiro completed his only dribble attempt but missed his only tackle.

The midfield general also won two aerial duels and two ground battles in the middle of the park.

The former United man’s weaknesses were on full display, however, for Japan’s opener. Kaishu Sano easily breezed past Casemiro in the middle of the pitch and carried the ball forward with ease to score Japan’s opening strike.

The ease with which Brazil’s midfield was cut open like a hot knife through butter highlights exactly why United decided it was time to move on from the Brazilian at the end of his contract.

Right call

After an emotional and successful last dance between Casemiro and United, there were calls for the midfielder to be offered an extension.

Whilst United will certainly miss his aerial threat and leadership, they will benefit immensely from having more legs in the middle of the park next season.

The Red Devils will hope the addition of Ederson and other midfield recruits allows them to play a more modern, high-pressing style of football that protects the backline and allows for greater fluidity in attack.

Therefore, it was the right decision for everyone for Casemiro to continue his career in MLS with Inter Miami next season.

Casemiro stats vs Japan

StatisticValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.62
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.05
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes68/76 (89%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)47/52 (90%)
Passes in own half (acc.)21/24 (88%)
Long balls (accurate)7/10 (70%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.55
Shots on target2
Shots blocked0
Big chances missed1
Touches91
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance151.7 m
Carries21
Progressive carries2
Total progression86.3 m
Progressive carrying distance37.3 m
Longest progressive carry22.1 m
Def. contributions8
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances4
Blocked shots2
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)4 (2)
Aerial duels (won)3 (2)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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