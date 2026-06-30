Casemiro: Man United’s call to end relationship under the spotlight

Manchester United have had several players, both current and former, involved in the World Cup knockout stages so far.

Cunha had a quieter game despite an impressive tournament so far in Brazil’s dramatic 2-1 win over Japan, which secured their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Performance

New United signing Ederson was on the bench, but former United man Casemiro made the difference with an equalising goal in the second half.

Red Devils fans have grown accustomed to the Brazilian’s incredible aerial dominance, as he scored an impressive nine Premier League goals from defensive midfield last season.

United will certainly miss his aerial presence in both defence and attack.

Casemiro was given the player of the match award after his outstanding showing for his side.

🌎🇧🇷 OFFICIAL: Casemiro, FIFA Man of the Match for Brazil vs Japan. pic.twitter.com/ctEfrcnKtJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2026

Aside from his goal, he completed 89% of his passes and an impressive 70% of his long ball attempts.

He had two shots on goal and also missed another big chance to score in the game.

Casemiro completed his only dribble attempt but missed his only tackle.

The midfield general also won two aerial duels and two ground battles in the middle of the park.

The former United man’s weaknesses were on full display, however, for Japan’s opener. Kaishu Sano easily breezed past Casemiro in the middle of the pitch and carried the ball forward with ease to score Japan’s opening strike.

The ease with which Brazil’s midfield was cut open like a hot knife through butter highlights exactly why United decided it was time to move on from the Brazilian at the end of his contract.

Right call

After an emotional and successful last dance between Casemiro and United, there were calls for the midfielder to be offered an extension.

Whilst United will certainly miss his aerial threat and leadership, they will benefit immensely from having more legs in the middle of the park next season.

The Red Devils will hope the addition of Ederson and other midfield recruits allows them to play a more modern, high-pressing style of football that protects the backline and allows for greater fluidity in attack.

Therefore, it was the right decision for everyone for Casemiro to continue his career in MLS with Inter Miami next season.

Casemiro stats vs Japan

Statistic Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.62 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.05 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 68/76 (89%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 47/52 (90%) Passes in own half (acc.) 21/24 (88%) Long balls (accurate) 7/10 (70%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.55 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Big chances missed 1 Touches 91 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 151.7 m Carries 21 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 86.3 m Progressive carrying distance 37.3 m Longest progressive carry 22.1 m Def. contributions 8 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 4 Blocked shots 2 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Aerial duels (won) 3 (2) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social