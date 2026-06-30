Mateus Fernandes: Man United’s big-money bid for West Ham star failed

Manchester United refused to match Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for Mateus Fernandes despite tabling their own big-money bid for the 21-year-old midfielder, according to an inside source.

Spurs’ hijack worked

While a host of top clubs across Europe expressed interest in Fernandes this summer, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the Red Devils emerged as frontrunners for the West Ham starlet. Having exited the race for Elliot Anderson after Nottingham Forest demanded a record-breaking fee, United then focused on Fernandes as their primary target to rebuild the midfield.

A £39 million deal was struck at the beginning of the month for Atalanta dynamo Ederson, but this is understood to have been a market opportunity to land a versatile operator with a wealth of experience.

By contrast, the sense at Old Trafford was that Fernandes possessed the potential to develop into an elite midfielder, capable of playing across a variety of roles. Combining hard yards with high-level technique, the one-cap Portugal international was far too good a footballer to drop down with West Ham into the Championship.

However, the Hammers’ refusal to budge on their £85 million valuation, despite having been relegated, led to frustration in M16, even though the youngster considers Bruno Fernandes his idol. This then turned to dismay once Tottenham stormed into the race, demonstrating a willingness to outbid the Mancunian club.

Earlier this evening, Spurs struck an £85 million agreement with their East London rivals, tabling a proposal to the player and his club which United were unwilling to match.

INEOS put their money where their mouth is

This is not to say INEOS simply rolled over and let Tottenham have a free run at Fernandes, with Sully – an excellent source at Old Trafford – revealing United made their own offer totalling £85 million.

However, crucially, it was worth £70 million up front with an additional £15m in add-ons. A salary worth £170,000 a week was extended to Fernandes – a huge sum for a player who has suffered successive relegations.

#MUFC offered #WHU a package of £85M for Fernandes which was £70M guaranteed with around £15M in add-ons. They also offered a wage of close to £170K a week. This morning, United were offered the chance to match Spurs' bid, which was £85M all up front, and they refused to do so. — Sully (@SullyTalkz) June 30, 2026

Tweet: “#MUFC offered #WHU a package of £85M for Fernandes which was £70M guaranteed with around £15M in add-ons. They also offered a wage of close to £170K a week. This morning, United were offered the chance to match Spurs’ bid, which was £85M all up front, and they refused to do so.”

By contrast, Spurs’ proposal was “£85 million all up front”, which West Ham then “offered” United the chance to match this morning – a counter they refused, leading them to withdraw from negotiations completely.

Final Thoughts

While there is considerable consternation amongst the fanbase, the decision to avoid spending a guaranteed £85 million on a Championship midfielder – even if his skillset is far beyond – is a difficult one to argue with.

In many ways, Manchester United’s co-owners are suffering from mistakes of the past, where the club developed a reputation for overpaying out of desperation as much as dominance. Tottenham Hotspur, having almost faced relegation themselves, qualify for the latter in their current state, which made them a difficult rival to compete with.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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