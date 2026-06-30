Mateus Fernandes: West Ham star chooses between Man United and Spurs

Manchester United have lost out in a red-hot race with Tottenham Hotspur to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Primary Target

The Red Devils had identified Fernandes, 21, as a primary target in their midfield rebuild this summer, after being priced out of a move for Elliot Anderson. While INEOS were keen for the 23-year-old England international to replace Casemiro at Old Trafford, Nottingham Forest’s exorbitant demands allowed Manchester City to pull ahead and strike a £116 million deal.

However, the analytics team at Old Trafford considered Fernandes a superb alternative, with the skillset to thrive across a variety of roles in midfield – a view mirrored by a former United coach.

Talks were held with the one-cap Portugal international’s camp, led by super agent Jorge Mendes. These discussions were understood to be positive, with the player communicating a desire to complete the switch to M16.

However, West Ham’s valuation of £85m was far in excess of United’s – believed to be around the £60m mark – leading to weeks of protracted negotiations. This, in turn, allowed Tottenham Hotspur to launch a hijack for the Sporting CP academy graduate, with the North London club expressing a willingness to meet the Hammers’ price tag.

Another One Bites The Dust

David Ornstein now reveals Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with West Ham, despite the inter-city rivalry having largely prevented business between the two London teams before.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur win race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Spurs submitted highest proposal (believed to be ~£85m guaranteed) & 21yo #WHUFC midfielder opted to join #THFC. Numbers beyond where #MUFC willing to go @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/8JMyfl8LoS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2026

Tweet: “EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur win race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Spurs submitted highest proposal (believed to be ~£85m guaranteed) & 21yo #WHUFC midfielder opted to join #THFC. Numbers beyond where #MUFC willing to go @TheAthleticFC.”

The Athletic reporter states Spurs have “won the race” after tabling a guaranteed fee of £85 million and an attractive salary package, which both the player and his club have accepted.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the news with his trademark ‘Here we go!’ seal of approval. The deal constitutes a club record for the Lilywhites.

Manchester United are said to have considered Tottenham’s proposal “higher than they were willing to pay, and they will now shift their focus to other targets,” Ornstein concludes.

However, the pool of options available to the Red Devils after missing out on both Anderson and Fernandes is growing smaller by the day. Bournemouth maestro Alex Scott is understood to be an alternative that is being explored, though the Cherries have been adamant the 22-year-old is not for sale.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) are two other names on the list, though neither offers the same complete profile as Anderson or Fernandes. United have also been outgunned for Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), who looks set to join Spurs as well – which leaves just one option with the skillset required to fix Carrick’s stalling engine room.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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