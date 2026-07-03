Man United confirm Andre Onana’s loan return to Trabzonspor



Manchester United have confirmed that Andre Onana has sealed a return to Trabzonspor.

2025/26 season

Onana spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Trabzonspor after it became increasingly clear that he no longer had a place at United.

Then-manager Ruben Amorim opted to start the campaign with Altay Bayindir between the sticks. Onana’s only appearances came in the humiliating EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

United’s signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp all but confirmed that Onana’s time at Old Trafford was up. The Cameroonian made 40 appearances for the Super Lig side, helping them to finish third in the league and win the Turkish Cup.

Trabzonspor’s president repeatedly expressed a desire to keep Onana, despite suggestions that the shot-stopper was keen on going back to United and fighting for his place under Michael Carrick.

But with Lammens considered the undisputed starter, Onana would have found opportunities hard to come by. This, coupled with the player’s hefty salary, only resolved United’s stance that a parting of ways was the best outcome.

Fabrizio Romano relayed that United and Trabzonspor agreed a deal for Onana to return to Papara Park and United have now confirmed as much.

United statement

A United statement reads, “Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to international clearance and registration.”

“Onana signed for the Reds in the summer of 2023 and has 102 appearances to his name.”

“Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.”

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, “Onana’s salary being covered in full again by Trabzonspor, despite salary increase with Manchester United back in Champions League.”

“As reported last week, United getting a €1.5m loan fee.”

Onana's salary being covered in full again by Trabzonspor, despite salary increase with #mufc back in Champions League. As reported last week, United getting a €1.5m loan fee. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 3, 2026

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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