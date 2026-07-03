Home » Man United make exciting announcement on future of Scarlett Hill

Man United make exciting announcement on future of Scarlett Hill

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford pitch


Manchester United have confirmed that defender Scarlett Hill has put pen to paper on her first professional contract.

Hill signs

United have announced that Hill, who has been with the club since the age of nine, has agreed terms of a new deal which runs until the summer of 2028.

There is an option to extend her stay by an additional 12 months.

She was involved in some senior matchday squads last season under Marc Skinner before heading out on loan to Sheffield United.

During the three months she was at Sheffield United, Hill gained valuable first-team experience. She made four appearances for the side, helping them to secure their Tier Two status for another campaign.

This announcement comes off the back of Layla Drury also signing her first United deal.

 Hill’s statement

Hill said in a statement, “Having been at Manchester United since the age of nine, it is an unbelievable feeling to sign my first professional contract. Going from growing up watching your role models to now having the opportunity to play alongside them is a surreal feeling.”

“There are so many people who have made today’s milestone possible but I must take the opportunity to thank each of my Academy coaches, who have always believed in me, and my parents, who have dedicated everything to support me in achieving my dreams.”

She added, “I know how high the standards are at Manchester United and I’ll continue to push myself day in, day out to learn in our special environment and reach my potential.”

Matt Johnson, Director of Women’s Football, remarked, “Signing her first professional contract is a well-earned milestone for Scarlett. Having been at the club since the age of nine, she knows exactly what it takes to be successful at Manchester United.”

“Scarlett’s development is a credit to her dedication as well as excellent coaching in our Academy system and constant sacrifice and support from her family.”

“It is a really exciting time for the club as we continue to enjoy the rewards of the outstanding work taking place throughout our Academy and the long-term commitment we have made to developing homegrown talent.”

“Everyone involved should be immensely proud of the role they have played in creating pathways that enable our young players to thrive, as we continue to strengthen our Academy and establish a world leading youth development programme.”

Hill and her teammates return later this month as they kick off preparations for next season.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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